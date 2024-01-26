University of Colorado System
Machine Learning for Marketers
University of Colorado System

Machine Learning for Marketers

This course is part of Data Science for Marketing Specialization

Taught in English

A.W. Lukens
Tony Cox, Jr.
Ric Mills

Instructors: A.W. Lukens

Coursera Plus

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

22 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Apply machine learning to improve targeted marketing & strategic decision-making. Analyze & forecast customer behaviors using advanced algorithms.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Recently updated!

January 2024

Assessments

29 quizzes

Build your subject-matter expertise

There are 4 modules in this course

Apply supervised learning to discover and visualize patterns in customer behaviors and refine your marketing strategies. This module equips you with the tools to improve predictive accuracy and tailor marketing efforts for maximum impact.

What's included

7 videos6 readings8 quizzes

Transform your marketing approach with CART tree analysis. Learn to segment customers precisely and predict campaign responses, optimizing your marketing resources and strategies for better customer engagement and retention.

What's included

6 videos5 readings7 quizzes

Advance your predictive capabilities in marketing. This module teaches you to enhance model accuracy, tackle data imbalances, and select the most effective strategies, ensuring your marketing campaigns hit the mark every time.

What's included

6 videos10 readings7 quizzes

Apply unsupervised learning to uncover hidden patterns in marketing data. Use techniques such as Principal Components Analysis for insightful segmentation and personalized marketing strategies that can elevate customer engagement and lifetime value (LTV).

What's included

6 videos9 readings7 quizzes

