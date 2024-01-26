"Machine Learning for Marketers" is an advanced course tailored for professionals looking to integrate machine learning into their marketing strategies. This course uniquely focuses on both predictive analytics and decision-making, using supervised learning methods to analyze and forecast customer behavior. Participants will learn to implement advanced machine learning techniques, enhancing the accuracy of predictions and informing better marketing decisions. The course also covers campaign analysis through rigorous testing methods like cross-validation, ensuring the reliability of marketing strategies. A key feature of this course is its coverage of unsupervised learning algorithms, enabling learners to uncover hidden patterns in marketing data for sophisticated customer segmentation and market analysis. Additionally, the course discusses optimizing product positioning using dimensionality reduction techniques and improving personalized customer experiences through recommender system technology.
Machine Learning for Marketers
This course is part of Data Science for Marketing Specialization
Taught in English
Apply machine learning to improve targeted marketing & strategic decision-making. Analyze & forecast customer behaviors using advanced algorithms.
January 2024
29 quizzes
There are 4 modules in this course
Apply supervised learning to discover and visualize patterns in customer behaviors and refine your marketing strategies. This module equips you with the tools to improve predictive accuracy and tailor marketing efforts for maximum impact.
7 videos6 readings8 quizzes
Transform your marketing approach with CART tree analysis. Learn to segment customers precisely and predict campaign responses, optimizing your marketing resources and strategies for better customer engagement and retention.
6 videos5 readings7 quizzes
Advance your predictive capabilities in marketing. This module teaches you to enhance model accuracy, tackle data imbalances, and select the most effective strategies, ensuring your marketing campaigns hit the mark every time.
6 videos10 readings7 quizzes
Apply unsupervised learning to uncover hidden patterns in marketing data. Use techniques such as Principal Components Analysis for insightful segmentation and personalized marketing strategies that can elevate customer engagement and lifetime value (LTV).
6 videos9 readings7 quizzes
