Congratulations on reaching the Capstone Class of the Become a Sustainable Business Change Agent specialization. The class will help you apply material from the previous three classes. We have developed a case about a hypothetical ski resort that offers lots of opportunities to develop sustainability recommendations. A second option is do develop a proposal for a change in your company or organization. Or you can do both the case and your own proposal.
Introduction to the Capstone Class
Snowflake Ski Basin case
Develop a proposal for your company or organization
Nice course, I would like to see how did the professors solve the case because it was confusing a little bit. But apart from that nice case!
Very interesting course. Perfectly aligned with my M.Sc in Sustainable Development. Professor John and Professor Ken are very friendly and cooperative.
perfect course for practicing how to write a business case for a sustainability proposal
Great class. A way to end these 4 classes with a "real" business case.
