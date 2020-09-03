About this Course

Course 4 of 4 in the
Become a Sustainable Business Change Agent Specialization
University of Colorado System

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

16 minutes to complete

Introduction to the Capstone Class

16 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 6 min), 1 reading
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Snowflake Ski Basin case

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 43 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Develop a proposal for your company or organization

1 hour to complete
1 reading

About the Become a Sustainable Business Change Agent Specialization

Become a Sustainable Business Change Agent

