About this Course

17,763 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Become a Sustainable Business Change Agent Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Become a Sustainable Business Change Agent Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado System

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Implementing Change: The basics

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 34 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Implementing Change: Practical Considerations

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 54 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Green Design

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 69 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Sustainability Reporting

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 32 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM MORE ON CHANGE AND SUSTAINABILITY

View all reviews

About the Become a Sustainable Business Change Agent Specialization

Become a Sustainable Business Change Agent

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder