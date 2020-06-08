DS
May 16, 2020
Very hands-on course. The professor almost anticipates questions that might arise and explains everything in great detail. Very clear, useful and applicable!
DS
Jan 21, 2021
I enjoyed this course! I like a lot that there are a lot of cases from real life experience and the knowledge is not outdated. Thank you!
By Teresa F•
Jun 8, 2020
Fantastic hands on and working with solutions that fit any sector of business
By Daniela M•
Apr 24, 2020
I recommend the complete MOOC Specialization, Become a Sustainable Business Change Agent. About this course, from a technical point of view, I’ve appreciated the most the introduction to green design or design for the environment as well as the Life-Cycle Assessment. From a managerial point of view, it’s extremely important to learn tools for understanding, and leveraging, the political 'lay of the land' to gain the support needed to have the initiatives accepted.
By Martin Z•
Mar 19, 2018
It is a very interesting course, well made. They show a lot of subject, some hands-on experiences from people in the field. The videos might be a little bit more appealing (cartoons etc.), the voice sometimes hard to understand, but John Byrd is doing a great job. I enjoyed it a lot. The instructors are happy for any comments and react immediatly in a very friendly, constructive way. thanks a lot.
By don f•
Jan 26, 2021
By luck i chose the course and i must admit i was suprised positively. The technical environment was user friendy, the structure and the weight of grading has climax, you can interact with other students (very important reviewing others to see other ways of thinking). Goodmixture of lecture, examples, pausing for small tests and then quiz or assesments keeps the interest of the learner. Area for improvement: some unserious grammar mistakes or missing letters in some questions which don't affect the whole meaning.
Keep on the good work!!!
By akhil b•
Jun 14, 2021
A great course. Highly recommended for all beginners into field of sustainability. Amazing content with practical examples and assignments. A big thanks to the Professors and working team behind this course. Would like you to give a short course on evolving field ESG and climate disclosure projects.
By Sergio d l B•
Sep 12, 2021
I consider that it is a very good course for the contents and its scope, it is a very good basis for a professional to think and develop sustainability projects
By domenico f•
Aug 11, 2021
Very interesting course. in particular I found very useful the exercises (calculations, use of standards, etc.)
Thanks for your support
DF
By Diego E S P•
Apr 27, 2020
This course was excellent! It provided concrete and useful information in many topics, applicable to a wide variety of industries.
By Gabriel A F G•
Sep 23, 2020
Un curso muy interesante, recomendado para todos aquellos que desean llevar a la práctica laboral la sostenibilidad.
By Riikka H•
Apr 4, 2018
Another great course in the Sustainability Agent specialization. I recommend!
By Anthony N•
Nov 13, 2021
Great course - great course leader - able to fit it round my work.
By RODRIGO E P M•
Jul 30, 2020
A perfect course for those who are just getting into these topics.
By Penelope B•
Mar 19, 2018
Great content! Very applicable to work i am doing in the industry
By fernanda b•
Dec 12, 2017
i LOOOVE this sequence of courses!
By Lady T A C•
Oct 29, 2021
Too good information.
By Paola X P S•
Nov 26, 2021
good
By Madhur M•
Oct 25, 2020
The instructor are one of the best that i had came across in online course. the course content is not monotonous rather interesting enough to get you excited. Peer Review and discussion forum makes you contribute and give you perspective of different views.