Become a Sustainable Business Change Agent Specialization
Make your company and the world a better place. Learn tools and strategies to make sustainability changes in your organization
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Class 1: A financial analysis (week 3) and a B-Corp Survey (week 5).
Class 2: Identifying appropriate sustainability metrics and an option (Honors) life-cycle analysis.
Class 3: Setting a Science-Based Sustainability Target.
Class 4: Option 1: Write a proposal for changes at Snowflake Basin Ski Resort, a hypothetical ski area.
Option 2: Write a proposal for a change at your organization
Option 3: Do both 1 and 2.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
First Steps in Making the Business Case for Sustainability
The Business School at the University of Colorado Denver wants to help you become a change agent for sustainable business. We hope that with the skills and concepts you gain from this specialization that you will help your business reduce its social and environmental impact. Being a change agent is hard. It takes courage and passion and knowledge. To implement change also requires being able to make the case for that change in terms that people in your company or organization respond to and understand.
More on Change and Sustainability
This is Class 2 of the MOOC Specialization, Become a Sustainable Business Change Agent.
Sustainable Business: Big Issues, Big Changes
This is class 3 in the MOOC specialization, Become a Sustainable Business Change Agent.
Capstone: Creating A Sustainability Proposal
Congratulations on reaching the Capstone Class of the Become a Sustainable Business Change Agent specialization. The class will help you apply material from the previous three classes. We have developed a case about a hypothetical ski resort that offers lots of opportunities to develop sustainability recommendations. A second option is do develop a proposal for a change in your company or organization. Or you can do both the case and your own proposal.
University of Colorado System
The University of Colorado is a recognized leader in higher education on the national and global stage. We collaborate to meet the diverse needs of our students and communities. We promote innovation, encourage discovery and support the extension of knowledge in ways unique to the state of Colorado and beyond.
