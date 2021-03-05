SA
Oct 14, 2020
Very interesting course. Perfectly aligned with my M.Sc in Sustainable Development. Professor John and Professor Ken are very friendly and cooperative.
AE
Mar 4, 2021
perfect course for practicing how to write a business case for a sustainability proposal
By Andre E•
Mar 5, 2021
By Saleh M A•
Oct 14, 2020
By Diana A F A•
Apr 9, 2022
Great project for applying many of the concepts explained in the previous courses!
By Bernard B•
Sep 4, 2020
Great class. A way to end these 4 classes with a "real" business case.
By RODRIGO E P M•
Jul 30, 2020
A perfect course for those who are just getting into these topics.
By 郭逸飞•
Jan 18, 2020
Good presentation! Hope to see you in future!
By Teresa F•
Sep 18, 2020
Absolutely thoroughly enjoyed this course
By Naresh K K•
Jun 27, 2020
wonderfull corse
By Maurya P•
Oct 24, 2020
good
By Mona A A•
Jul 7, 2020
good
By Valeria Q J•
Nov 11, 2021
Nice course, I would like to see how did the professors solve the case because it was confusing a little bit. But apart from that nice case!