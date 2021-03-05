Chevron Left
About the Course

Congratulations on reaching the Capstone Class of the Become a Sustainable Business Change Agent specialization. The class will help you apply material from the previous three classes. We have developed a case about a hypothetical ski resort that offers lots of opportunities to develop sustainability recommendations. A second option is do develop a proposal for a change in your company or organization. Or you can do both the case and your own proposal. The goal of the class is to have you practice the entire process from identifying a problem, finding a possible solution, doing analysis to determine the proposed change's financial and sustainability impacts, figure out who to present the proposal and what they need to see to say 'Yes' and develop a budget and implementation plan. It is big assignment, but if you have gone through the material in the first three classes you should be well-equipped for the challenge. We hope that the concepts and tools we have introduced will start you on your way to making positive changes in your company, organization, community and the world. We have provided just the most basic tolls. As you progress you will enhance your skills and become more effective. Best of luck on all you change endeavors....

By Andre E

Mar 5, 2021

perfect course for practicing how to write a business case for a sustainability proposal

By Saleh M A

Oct 14, 2020

Very interesting course. Perfectly aligned with my M.Sc in Sustainable Development. Professor John and Professor Ken are very friendly and cooperative.

By Diana A F A

Apr 9, 2022

Great project for applying many of the concepts explained in the previous courses!

By Bernard B

Sep 4, 2020

Great class. A way to end these 4 classes with a "real" business case.

By RODRIGO E P M

Jul 30, 2020

A perfect course for those who are just getting into these topics.

By 郭逸飞

Jan 18, 2020

Good presentation! Hope to see you in future!

By Teresa F

Sep 18, 2020

Absolutely thoroughly enjoyed this course

By Naresh K K

Jun 27, 2020

wonderfull corse

By Maurya P

Oct 24, 2020

good

By Mona A A

Jul 7, 2020

good

By Valeria Q J

Nov 11, 2021

Nice course, I would like to see how did the professors solve the case because it was confusing a little bit. But apart from that nice case!

