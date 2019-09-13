About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Fundamentals of Computer Network Security Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English
Instructor

Offered by

University of Colorado System

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Injection Web App Attacks and Their Defenses

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 34 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Hack SQL Databases and Patch Web Apps with SQL Injection Vulnerabilities

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 54 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Memory Attacks and Defenses

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 51 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Penetration Testing

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 37 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes





