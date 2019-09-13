In this MOOC, you will learn how to hack web apps with command injection vulnerabilities in a web site of your AWS Linux instance. You will learn how to search valuable information on a typical Linux systems with LAMP services, and deposit and hide Trojans for future exploitation. You will learn how to patch these web apps with input validation using regular expression. You will learn a security design pattern to avoid introducing injection vulnerabilities by input validation and replacing generic system calls with specific function calls. You will learn how to hack web apps with SQL injection vulnerabilities and retrieve user profile information and passwords. You will learn how to patch them with input validation and SQL parameter binding. You will learn the hacking methodology, Nessus tool for scanning vulnerabilities, Kali Linux for penetration testing, and Metasploit Framework for gaining access to vulnerable Windows Systems, deploying keylogger, and perform Remote VNC server injection. You will learn security in memory systems and virtual memory layout, and understand buffer overflow attacks and their defenses. You will learn how to clone a Kali instance with AWS P2 GPU support and perform hashcat password cracking using dictionary attacks and known pattern mask attacks.
Injection Web App Attacks and Their Defenses
In this module we will learn how to hack web app with command injection vulnerability with only four characters malicious string. We will learn how to hack web app with database backend with SQL injection vulnerability and potentially show the list of passwords by injecting string to overwrite SQL query. We will learn how to perform code review to spot the key statements/their patterns that expose the programs for such injection attacks and learn how to patch them. We will learn how to apply security design pattern to defend injection attacks and enhance web security.
Hack SQL Databases and Patch Web Apps with SQL Injection Vulnerabilities
In this module we will learn how to hack web app with database backend with SQL injection vulnerability and potentially show the list of passwords by injecting string to overwrite SQL query.We will learn how to perform code review to spot the key statements/their patterns that expose the programs for such injection attacks and learn how to patch them. We will learn the eight-step hacker methodology for exploit systems. For the escalating privilege techniques, we show how to leverage command injection vulnerability to search file systems and deposit/hide Trojans for future exploit.
Memory Attacks and Defenses
In this module, we learn about the typical protection mechanism provided by the modern OS to prevent process from accessing other pages data belong different process. We will also learn buffer overflow attacks and their common defenses.
Penetration Testing
In this module we will learn how to perform Vulnerability Scanning with Nessus tool, learn to perform penetration testing using tools included in Kali Linux distribution and to use Metasploit Framework to take control a vulnerable machine, deploy keylogger, run remote shell and remote VNC injection. We will also learn how to clone an AWS P2.xlarge GPU instance from a Ubuntu image with hashcat software to crack passwords.
This Course is very interested. I hope I will learn it for use purpose also.
Understanding the language slank was a little difficult at first, but finally got used to it!
For this course the first 2 course is compulsory to complete that's the issue.
It was Great course to have and very skillful knowledge about Basic for Hacking
This specialization in intended for IT professionals, computer programmers, managers, IT security professionals who like to move up ladder, who are seeking to develop network system security skills. Through four courses, we will cover the Design and Analyze Secure Networked Systems, Develop Secure Programs with Basic Cryptography and Crypto API, Hacking and Patching Web Applications, Perform Penetration Testing, and Secure Networked Systems with Firewall and IDS, which will prepare you to perform tasks as Cyber Security Engineer, IT Security Analyst, and Cyber Security Analyst.
