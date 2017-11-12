About this Course

Course 1 of 4 in the
Fundamentals of Computer Network Security Specialization
University of Colorado System

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Cybersecurity Concepts and Security Principles

6 videos (Total 48 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week 2

Protect Data Access and Verify Source of Trust

3 videos (Total 25 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week 3

Using GPG to Sign/Verify Software

3 videos (Total 30 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week 4

Be a CA, Setup Secure Server and Client Certificate

6 videos (Total 71 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes

