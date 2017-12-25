LB
Mar 7, 2018
The course is excellent in terms of syllabus and objectives. IN my view, it would be even better if there were more explanations about the practical exercises
IK
Jan 9, 2021
This is a very intuitive and flexible course upon deadlines. The instructor has control over the course hence making understanding very simple
By Jun Y•
Dec 25, 2017
Too many technical issues, for example AWS assignment cannot be mark as completed, some assignments cannot upload attachments. Instructors are not engaging in any reported issues in forum. When I contact the support, they ask me to contact AWS to resolve the AWS assignment issue, which is totally ridiculous.
It is the first subscription course I tried on coursera and it is the worst course I ever tried on coursera. Yes, all other free courses I tried are way better than this. Honestly don't get how is this poorly setup courses and assignments daring to charge fees. Totally blatant and ridiculous.
By Alberto Y•
Aug 21, 2018
It was quite poor compared to other courses I have taken within Coursera. The lectures not very useful, the pictures quite messy, the instructions for the assignments were not clear, the screenshots didnt match the current status (mainly regarding AWS). The bright side is some of the lectures were interesting.
By Chris C•
Apr 6, 2018
Instructor is very nice and educated about the concepts, but his English is so bad that you have to follow the transcript 50% of the time in order to even understand what's being said. While reading the transcript to decipher the speaker you miss all the slides/graphics.
By Themis P•
Nov 22, 2018
Difficult to understand instructor
By Stefan H•
Oct 20, 2017
I'm very interested in the content. But I'm unable to understand Prof. Chew.
By Carlos A C S•
Apr 23, 2019
Lectures are fine, but the use of AWS instance is terrible and there is a few support .
By Aditya k•
Aug 7, 2018
I have completed so many courses with coursera and this one seems to be the worst one. The instructor doesn't even bother to reply in the discussion forums. The AWS credits are not given inspite of filling the form multiple times. This disallows us to complete the peer graded assignments and hence hinders the completion of the course.
By L. B•
Mar 8, 2018
By galimba•
Jun 6, 2020
While I am thankful for the financial assistance Coursera has provided for me, I am stepping down from this course. It is far from what I've expected the course to be. A few notes on my disappointment: 1) The course relies heavily on creating an AWS VM, but the student codes provided are invalid. The professor doesn't address the situation on the forums and said VM is no longer available at AWS, effectively making the first week a "do the best you can do with what you've got" kind of scenario. It's unprofessional. 2) The course encourages the study of specific historical knowledge (i.e. what happened with Korean hackers) and it is not what I expected. I signed up thinking I was going to be getting a technical approach with hands on experience, instead I got tested on historical events that barely relate to what I was trying to learn. 3) The overall experience is that this is an outdated method of learning that has been brought over to Coursera. I took the liberty of following the links to the professor's website at the given university and apparently he hasn't published anything in years, so I question his ability to teach anything new related to Infosec.
Again: Thank you very much for the financial aid, but I'll be trying out another course.
kind regards!
By Joe B•
Jun 20, 2020
I found it quite difficult to understand the professor's lectures, and even with subtitles turned on, I felt that a fair amount of the content was illegible due to the professor's improper grammar, incomplete sentences or thoughts, and extremely slow rate of speech. The practical exercises are interesting, when they work. However, I discovered several dead links in the recommended reading assignments and practical application instructions. Lastly, the exam for week one seemed remarkably impractical, as it contained questions about specific scenarios that did were not covered in the course material. Additionally, MANY questions contained extremely poor grammar or structure and quite frankly made little to no sense. I am a big fan of Coursera and purchased an annual subscription after enjoying a course in R and Python, and was very much looking forward to this course. If I were not beyond my 7-day trial period I would be requesting a full refund and continue with future courses on a per-course fee schedule.
By Paolo F Z•
Mar 8, 2018
Here are the issues I am having with this course:
- It's really hard to understand the teacher talking.
- Quiz interrupt often while the teacher talking.
- Most of the time the teacher seems just reading only what is written on the slides, so no added value to the slides so far.
Overall, at least for now, this course seems not good at all, hopefully it will improve over time on the next weeks...
By Jibran R K•
Jan 2, 2020
I had big expectations from this specialization but due to no response, I have no option to drop it. the course is very good but aws requirement is big trouble in completion. I think the Instructor should find an alternative way that ensures learner/students practice and learn. I love the instructor and the course content. I wish the course will update soon and I will rejoin the course.
By Uğur Ç•
May 25, 2018
it was really hard to understand the instructor's speech.
PDFs for assignments are too long and distract from the main point.
Even I have send an email (it was asked in the assignment) to instructor, he did not replay to me.
By Noor H•
Aug 14, 2019
It is very good to learn basic security for the computers and Networks. Up to week 4 I learn only computer security.
By SAMUEL B•
Sep 21, 2018
This is well organised course its a great assets to my profile.
By baker A•
Nov 13, 2017
By DINGAMNODJI N•
Mar 27, 2018
This course is awesome
By Juan D C•
Jan 23, 2019
Its to hard to understand the Professor and the assignments are kind of hard to accomplish 100% because some of the commands and shortcuts are outdated
By RICHARD B Y W•
Jun 10, 2020
The course could be better organized. From a security perspective, it should be accurate, not careless and cumbersome. But unfortunately, there are many mistakes within the organization of this course ranging from spelling mistakes to placing quizzes & assignments before a video that covers the subject. The arrangement with AWS is also haphazard. Instructions are not clear and specific. Much of my time are spent on understanding what exactly the objective of a certain assignment. It could be stated clearer and more specific. There is an assignment which requires 4 deliverables but only provide 3 file upload buttons. Overall, it is a bit disappointing, and I couldn't wait to finish the course.
By Ivan W•
Jul 23, 2020
Out of all online courses that I have participated, this one might be the one with worst maintenance and updates. The assignments are not updated and not thoroughly assessed. For example, a simple assignment was to select region in which we use AWS EC2 instance, but accounts using AWS Educate can't choose region. There were also outdated references and links. It needs to be updated, badly.
The professor's English and pronunciation wasn't clear, but still quite understandable. I feel that he also doesn't quite feel... energetic and passionate in teaching? But overall, the syllabus and material looks good enough.
By M. D•
Jun 7, 2020
Poor attention to detail. Confusing and ambiguous quiz/exam questions. External linked materials of superior quality to lectures; the instructor provides insufficient additional value to make the course worth the time and money. Better to find a high quality textbook and self study.
By Deleted A•
Apr 2, 2020
Really poorly delivered video tutorials. Spelling and grammar errors throughout. Not what I would expect from a university.
The assessment wasn’t a test of understanding, more a test of what a student could regurgitate of pointless facts from past scenarios.
By Michael F•
Apr 21, 2020
I am incredibly unhappy with this experience. The peer graded assignments include the need to access AWS through an AWS Educate marketing site. When you enter the information provided the service is not available for this course. I read the discussions and see that many students are confused by this problem with no response. I would not recommend signing up for this specialization until these issues are resolved.
By Gordon S•
Apr 5, 2020
The lecturer has a weak command of English and imagines that there is value in reading word for word from his slides. It's faster to read the transcript, but since it mirrors all the same faults as the spoken English, you might as well go and read a book that is written in more intelligible English.
By Justin G•
Dec 20, 2019
Professor consistently drops the ball and allows the AWS credits to expire inside this course. You cannot complete it as of 12/20/2019. Coursera is not able to fix this, Amazon says to talk to Coursera. Coursera says to talk to the Professor, and the Professor doesn't respond to his campus emails.