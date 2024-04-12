Board Infinity
Kali Linux
Board Infinity

Kali Linux

Taught in English

Board Infinity

Instructor: Board Infinity

4.7

(21 reviews)

Intermediate level

4 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
What you'll learn

  • Gain a foundational understanding of Kali Linux and its role in cybersecurity.

  • Develop practical skills in installing, navigating, and utilizing Kali Linux tools.

  • Learn to perform network monitoring and basic network scans effectively.

  • Understand the basics of ethical hacking, including legal aspects, penetration testing, and vulnerability assessment.

Recently updated!

February 2024

Assessments

5 quizzes

There are 2 modules in this course

"Module 1: Exploring the Basics of Kali Linux" offers an in-depth introduction to Kali Linux, a premier tool for security professionals. It begins with an overview of Kali Linux, followed by detailed guidance on installation and navigation. The module further delves into essential tools, including command line operations and network scanning tools, and introduces basic security tools. Designed for beginners, this module lays a strong foundation for using Kali Linux effectively in cybersecurity.

10 videos4 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt

"Module 2: Practical Applications and Security Basics" in Kali Linux deepens your understanding of practical cybersecurity tools and techniques. It covers network monitoring with Wireshark, network scans using Nmap, and VPN implementation. The module then shifts to ethical hacking, outlining its principles, legal framework, and basic penetration testing concepts. Additionally, it introduces vulnerability assessment, preparing learners for hands-on security challenges. This module is ideal for those aspiring to develop practical skills in cybersecurity and ethical hacking using Kali Linux.

8 videos3 readings3 quizzes

4.6 (7 ratings)
Board Infinity
Board Infinity
60 Courses70,287 learners

Board Infinity

