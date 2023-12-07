Welcome to the coursera guided project on using Metasploit! This comprehensive training program focuses on the key tools and techniques needed to conduct ethical hacking and penetration testing. With a blend of theory and hands-on practice, the course is structured into three main modules:
Metasploit for Beginners: Ethical Penetration Testing
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Utilize an exploit using Metasploit to gain access to a vulnerable system
Perform a Vulnerability Scan Analysis to enable effective vulnerability reporting
Author comprehensive penetration testing reports with results that will enable a company to fix their vulnerabilities
About this Guided Project
Learn step-by-step
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Use Nmap to Scan for Vulnerable Services
Perform Vulnerability Research
Perform More Active Reconaissance
Intro To Metasploit
Load Your First Metasploit Module
Exploit a Vulnerable Machine
Create a Penetration Testing Report
Recommended experience
- Basic knowledge of linux command line and networking
Instructor
Frequently asked questions
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.