"Time, Change, and Decisions for Marketing" shows how advanced analytics can be used to adapt and optimize marketing strategies in response to evolving market conditions. Unique to this course is the integration of advanced analytics into strategic marketing decision-making, equipping learners with the skills and knowledge to lead data-driven marketing initiatives and coordinate strategies across teams for maximum business impact.
Time, Change, and Decisions for Marketing
This course is part of Data Science for Marketing Specialization
Taught in English
Included with
Course
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Predict customer behaviors and market trends using advanced analytics.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
March 2024
25 assignments
Course
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your subject-matter expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 3 modules in this course
Use Causal Bayesian Networks and Partial Dependence Plots to revolutionize your marketing strategies. This module shows you how to optimize decision-making, understand customer behavior, and visually interpret complex data for strategic marketing insights.
What's included
7 videos7 readings8 assignments
Clarify the dynamics of customer behavior and market trends with Dynamic Bayesian Networks. Master time series forecasting and change detection to stay ahead in the ever-evolving marketing landscape, ensuring your strategies remain relevant and effective.
What's included
7 videos5 readings8 assignments
Optimize marketing and business decision-making with the help of causal forecasting. Learn to model customer journeys, perform what-if analyses, and apply Bayesian inference, equipping you with cutting-edge tools for real-time, data-driven marketing strategies.
What's included
8 videos5 readings9 assignments
Instructors
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Marketing
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Marketing? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.