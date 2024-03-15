University of Colorado System
Time, Change, and Decisions for Marketing
University of Colorado System

Time, Change, and Decisions for Marketing

This course is part of Data Science for Marketing Specialization

Taught in English

A.W. Lukens
Tony Cox, Jr.

Instructors: A.W. Lukens

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

22 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Predict customer behaviors and market trends using advanced analytics.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

March 2024

Assessments

25 assignments

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

22 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Data Science for Marketing Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 3 modules in this course

Use Causal Bayesian Networks and Partial Dependence Plots to revolutionize your marketing strategies. This module shows you how to optimize decision-making, understand customer behavior, and visually interpret complex data for strategic marketing insights.

What's included

7 videos7 readings8 assignments

Clarify the dynamics of customer behavior and market trends with Dynamic Bayesian Networks. Master time series forecasting and change detection to stay ahead in the ever-evolving marketing landscape, ensuring your strategies remain relevant and effective.

What's included

7 videos5 readings8 assignments

Optimize marketing and business decision-making with the help of causal forecasting. Learn to model customer journeys, perform what-if analyses, and apply Bayesian inference, equipping you with cutting-edge tools for real-time, data-driven marketing strategies.

What's included

8 videos5 readings9 assignments

Instructors

A.W. Lukens
University of Colorado System
10 Courses4,533 learners

Offered by

University of Colorado System

Recommended if you're interested in Marketing

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Marketing? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions