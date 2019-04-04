About this Course

Course 3 of 6 in the
Clinical Data Science Specialization
Intermediate Level

Some programming experience in any language.

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Create a computational phenotyping algorithm

  • Assess algorithm performance in the context of analytic goal.

  • Create combinations of at least three data types using boolean logic

  • Explain the impact of individual data type performance on computational phenotyping.

Course 3 of 6 in the
Clinical Data Science Specialization
Intermediate Level

Some programming experience in any language.

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

University of Colorado System

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction: Identifying Patient Populations

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 23 min), 9 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Tools: Clinical Data Types

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 19 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Techniques: Data Manipulations and Combinations

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 15 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Techniques: Algorithm Selection and Portability

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 4 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

About the Clinical Data Science Specialization

Clinical Data Science

