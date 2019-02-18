About this Course

4,658 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Advanced System Security Design Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Advanced System Security Design Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado System

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Cloud Computing Basics

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 44 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Secure Server Configuration and Integrated Access Management

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 68 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Utilize Route53 DNS

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 21 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

AWS Load Balancer

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 38 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM CLOUD COMPUTING SECURITY

View all reviews

About the Advanced System Security Design Specialization

Advanced System Security Design

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder