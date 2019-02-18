In this MOOC, we will learn Cloud Computing basics using AWS as an example, We will guide you to create AWS account, planning AWS resources for your cloud systems, create AWS EC2 instances, access them and configure the popular LAMP web services with MySQL database. We will guide you to create user accounts for your programmer or operators using AWS Identify and Access management GUI, Register your domain name and setup DNS entry for your servers using AWS Route 53 in 22 mintues! and show you how to use AWS Command Line interface to create and managing instances and services programmatically. We then introduce AWS Load balancing feature, create load balancing cluster for scalability and reliability. We also demonstrate how to diagnose the problem introduced by the health check and firewall restriction conflicts. By the end of this course, you should be able to create your own web cluster with mysql databases, setup your users with credentials to manage your AWS resources/virtual machines either through their management control interface or using AWS CLI API using scripts. You will also learn the best practice in cloud security and debugging service interaction issues may arise in the cloud systems.
This course is part of the Advanced System Security Design Specialization
University of Colorado System
The University of Colorado is a recognized leader in higher education on the national and global stage. We collaborate to meet the diverse needs of our students and communities. We promote innovation, encourage discovery and support the extension of knowledge in ways unique to the state of Colorado and beyond.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Cloud Computing Basics
In this module, we learn about the basics of cloud computing using AWS EC2 as an example, including the resources provided by the public cloud, the pricing structures related to the resource usages in computing, storage, and networking services, and their trade-offs, the basic operations of setting up account.
Secure Server Configuration and Integrated Access Management
In this module, we learn how to sign up AWS account, create/configure/manage AWS EC2 instances, access them and configure the Linux operating system, Apache web server, MySQL database, and PHP server side scripting support. We also learn how to follow the best security practice to create user accounts with different privileges using AWS IAM service. We learn how to use AWS Command Line Interface to create AWS EC2 instances and control AWS Resources. It allows for programming control of the EC2 instances.
Utilize Route53 DNS
In this module, we learn AWS' highly available and scalable cloud DNS web service and how to set up a domain for an organization/company using AWS Route53 service, create DNS entries for an instance, and understand the advanced Geoproximity Routing With Traffic Biasing.
AWS Load Balancer
In this module, we learn how to utilize the AWS load balancer support to create load balancing clusters to provide high available services based on round robin and customize rules with header content. We learn how to create application load balancer to distribute http requests to target groups with instances, and configure the health check mechanism so that the load balancing can avoid unhealthy or unresponsive instances. We also learn show to debug the common mistake of AWS load balancing configuration due to the misconfiguration of the security group in the target instances. The cost formula related to the usage of AWS load balancing service are also covered.
very useful and interesting to learn more about cloud computing and secuirty
Great Course! Very informational and the activities are helpful for skill enhancement. Thanks.
i enjoyed doing this course, it has covered all the basics for AWS.
It's a very good course with a good mix of fundamental understanding of AWS concepts and hands on experience on basic configurations. It really helped me in enhancing my Cloud Security skills.
About the Advanced System Security Design Specialization
This specialization is intended for intermediate level learners with basic programming skills and basic cybersecurity knowledge. Through this course learner will learn about advanced secure software techniques such as those for cloud computing, TOR, web-based cryptography, and geo-location/context based access control. With these techniques, learners will be better prepared to implement new security and privacy preserving data security features, to perform secure system design and implementation, vulnerability analysis, and Securely Provision (SP), Operate and Maintain (OM), Oversee and Govern (OV), Protect and Defend (PR), Analyze (AN), Collect and Operate (CO), and investigate (IN) tasks.
