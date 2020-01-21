Chevron Left
Cloud Computing Security by University of Colorado System

4.6
stars
96 ratings
18 reviews

About the Course

In this MOOC, we will learn Cloud Computing basics using AWS as an example, We will guide you to create AWS account, planning AWS resources for your cloud systems, create AWS EC2 instances, access them and configure the popular LAMP web services with MySQL database. We will guide you to create user accounts for your programmer or operators using AWS Identify and Access management GUI, Register your domain name and setup DNS entry for your servers using AWS Route 53 in 22 mintues! and show you how to use AWS Command Line interface to create and managing instances and services programmatically. We then introduce AWS Load balancing feature, create load balancing cluster for scalability and reliability. We also demonstrate how to diagnose the problem introduced by the health check and firewall restriction conflicts. By the end of this course, you should be able to create your own web cluster with mysql databases, setup your users with credentials to manage your AWS resources/virtual machines either through their management control interface or using AWS CLI API using scripts. You will also learn the best practice in cloud security and debugging service interaction issues may arise in the cloud systems....

Top reviews

Reviews for Cloud Computing Security

By Pradnya C

Jan 21, 2020

Very good course giving exposure to fundamentals of Cloud Computing & various AWS Security platforms.

By Anaeligbo E A

Dec 13, 2019

I love the knowledge i have gained through this course. I am writing my research work in "Security Issues in Cloud Computing."

this course has really broadened my idea in this area and provided a foundation for my cloud computing prospects.

By Jaydeep P

Jul 12, 2019

It's a very good course with a good mix of fundamental understanding of AWS concepts and hands on experience on basic configurations. It really helped me in enhancing my Cloud Security skills.

By Jesa G

Dec 11, 2020

Great Course! Very informational and the activities are helpful for skill enhancement. Thanks.

By afrin

Feb 19, 2019

very useful and interesting to learn more about cloud computing and secuirty

By Mrs A S

Jul 17, 2020

i enjoyed doing this course, it has covered all the basics for AWS.

By G. S B

Mar 20, 2019

Learned a lot about AWS and some techniques in clous security

By Subham G

Feb 20, 2019

good type of teaching , this will useful to everyone

By Prasad P

Oct 7, 2021

It was a great learning experience.

By Niam M

Sep 19, 2019

I learned a lot! thank you

By Himanshu B

Mar 2, 2021

Very Informative!!!

By Anibal I

Dec 1, 2020

Excellent Course

By MANISH K P

Jan 24, 2022

good course

By Shivanshu S

Sep 15, 2021

noice

By Cristian P

Nov 26, 2020

Good course. -1 star because of some very long and unnecessary readings IMO, which where synthetized in the lectures or another readings anyways.

By Sreenivasulu S

Mar 12, 2020

Good Course

By Aziz N B

Feb 18, 2019

The Videos are Authentic and intense with hands on done simultaneously boost the confidence of the Learners. I agree if the Videos were a bit faster will allow Students to take up things faster.

By Adam T

Jul 29, 2021

No one is monitoring the course, so the assignments are not being graded.

By Nina

Apr 28, 2021

More a sales pitch than a course. Sorry, not happy with this course.

