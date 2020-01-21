JP
Jul 11, 2019
It's a very good course with a good mix of fundamental understanding of AWS concepts and hands on experience on basic configurations. It really helped me in enhancing my Cloud Security skills.
PC
Jan 20, 2020
Very good course giving exposure to fundamentals of Cloud Computing & various AWS Security platforms.
By Pradnya C•
Jan 21, 2020
By Anaeligbo E A•
Dec 13, 2019
I love the knowledge i have gained through this course. I am writing my research work in "Security Issues in Cloud Computing."
this course has really broadened my idea in this area and provided a foundation for my cloud computing prospects.
By Jaydeep P•
Jul 12, 2019
By Jesa G•
Dec 11, 2020
Great Course! Very informational and the activities are helpful for skill enhancement. Thanks.
By afrin•
Feb 19, 2019
very useful and interesting to learn more about cloud computing and secuirty
By Mrs A S•
Jul 17, 2020
i enjoyed doing this course, it has covered all the basics for AWS.
By G. S B•
Mar 20, 2019
Learned a lot about AWS and some techniques in clous security
By Subham G•
Feb 20, 2019
good type of teaching , this will useful to everyone
By Prasad P•
Oct 7, 2021
It was a great learning experience.
By Niam M•
Sep 19, 2019
I learned a lot! thank you
By Himanshu B•
Mar 2, 2021
Very Informative!!!
By Anibal I•
Dec 1, 2020
Excellent Course
By MANISH K P•
Jan 24, 2022
good course
By Shivanshu S•
Sep 15, 2021
noice
By Cristian P•
Nov 26, 2020
Good course. -1 star because of some very long and unnecessary readings IMO, which where synthetized in the lectures or another readings anyways.
By Sreenivasulu S•
Mar 12, 2020
Good Course
By Aziz N B•
Feb 18, 2019
The Videos are Authentic and intense with hands on done simultaneously boost the confidence of the Learners. I agree if the Videos were a bit faster will allow Students to take up things faster.
By Adam T•
Jul 29, 2021
No one is monitoring the course, so the assignments are not being graded.
By Nina•
Apr 28, 2021
More a sales pitch than a course. Sorry, not happy with this course.