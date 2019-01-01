Profile

Melissa Wood

Faculty Member

    Bio

    Melissa Wood is a customer experience, research and strategy expert, who has worked with Culver Company to help them better understand end-user needs as well as helping their clients develop strategies to ensure continuous improvement. She’s been on both the consulting side, supporting major brands (Apple, AT&T, Cricket and major electric and natural gas utilities in the U.S.) and the utility side, leading strategic marketing and advertising during her time at Xcel Energy. She developed and managed the Customer Market Research group at R.L. Polk & Company and she is on the faculty of University of Colorado Business School’s Global Energy Management graduate program, having been awarded the Outstanding Professor Award (2012 and 2016).

    Courses

    Electric Utilities Fundamentals and Future

