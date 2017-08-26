About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Energy Policy
  • Demand
  • Renewable Energy
  • Management
Instructor

Offered by

University of Colorado System

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Taking Shape and Grid Fundamentals

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 75 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Price and Value

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 36 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Not Your Grandparents' Utility

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 38 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Pace of Change, Technology and Regulation

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 36 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ELECTRIC UTILITIES FUNDAMENTALS AND FUTURE

Frequently Asked Questions

