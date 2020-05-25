About this Course

7,767 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Applied Cryptography Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Applied Cryptography Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado System

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Cryptographic Hash Function

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 19 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Cryptographic Hash Function Applications

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 14 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Message Authentication Code (MAC)

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 16 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Digital Signature

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 8 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM CRYPTOGRAPHIC HASH AND INTEGRITY PROTECTION

View all reviews

About the Applied Cryptography Specialization

Applied Cryptography

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder