Chevron Left
Back to Cryptographic Hash and Integrity Protection

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Cryptographic Hash and Integrity Protection by University of Colorado System

4.5
stars
67 ratings
7 reviews

About the Course

Welcome to Cryptographic Hash and Integrity Protection! This course reviews cryptographic hash functions in general and their use in the forms of hash chain and hash tree (Merkle tree). Building on hash functions, the course describes message authentication focusing on message authentication code (MAC) based on symmetric keys. We then discuss digital signatures based on asymmetric cryptography, providing security properties such as non-repudiation which were unavailable in symmetric-cryptography-based message authentication. This course is a part of the Applied Cryptography specialization....

Top reviews

SK

Jun 11, 2020

course is excellent and I hope it would be better if there is an advanced level specialisation continuation for this specialisation

SC

Jun 1, 2021

Great theory. Professor is also super clear in his explanations.\n\nRecommended :)

Filter by:

1 - 7 of 7 Reviews for Cryptographic Hash and Integrity Protection

By SAI S K

Jun 12, 2020

course is excellent and I hope it would be better if there is an advanced level specialisation continuation for this specialisation

By Sebastian C

Jun 2, 2021

Great theory. Professor is also super clear in his explanations.

Recommended :)

By Adri J J J

May 25, 2020

One of the best courses on hashing in cryptography...

By Mohamed T

Jun 19, 2018

Excellent course

By Lincoln A

Nov 29, 2021

This is a very solid course but the "peer grading" requirement needs to be changed. I finished the course on the first or second day of November and had to log on multiple times a day every day until now (Nov 29) to finally get my peer reviews done. The course clearly does not have enough traffic to justify every student doing 3 peer reviews. The requirement should be definitely be reduced - at least to 2 and possibly all the way to one.

By CHITTILLA V V

Jan 18, 2018

Great course

By Abhinav P

Dec 15, 2019

Peer reviews take way longer than expected.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder