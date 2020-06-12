SK
Jun 11, 2020
course is excellent and I hope it would be better if there is an advanced level specialisation continuation for this specialisation
SC
Jun 1, 2021
Great theory. Professor is also super clear in his explanations.\n\nRecommended :)
By SAI S K•
Jun 12, 2020
course is excellent and I hope it would be better if there is an advanced level specialisation continuation for this specialisation
By Sebastian C•
Jun 2, 2021
Great theory. Professor is also super clear in his explanations.
Recommended :)
By Adri J J J•
May 25, 2020
One of the best courses on hashing in cryptography...
By Mohamed T•
Jun 19, 2018
Excellent course
By Lincoln A•
Nov 29, 2021
This is a very solid course but the "peer grading" requirement needs to be changed. I finished the course on the first or second day of November and had to log on multiple times a day every day until now (Nov 29) to finally get my peer reviews done. The course clearly does not have enough traffic to justify every student doing 3 peer reviews. The requirement should be definitely be reduced - at least to 2 and possibly all the way to one.
By CHITTILLA V V•
Jan 18, 2018
Great course
By Abhinav P•
Dec 15, 2019
Peer reviews take way longer than expected.