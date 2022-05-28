Continue learning about blockchain technology by diving into the nature of ownership and how the blockchain is one way to approach decentralized transaction handling. This course also demystifies cryptography and hashing, which are critical for authenticating users and guaranteeing transaction privacy.
This course is part of the Blockchain Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
The Nature of Ownership
This week we will examine and study the ways that the blockchain keeps track of ownership transactions through the use of electronic ledgers. After an item changes hands many times, one can literally see each handoff by looking at the continuously growing string of data blocks in the blockchain.
Organizational Usage of Blockchain Technology
In this second week we will explore and discuss the vast array of benefits that a blockchain technology system can bring to different industries and business markets. We will also consider together how Blockchain technology is an ideal system to manage educational achievement and merit.
Cryptography and Hashing
The key to the blockchain’s success is the use of hash values and encryption. These are the same technologies that allow you to log into your favorite website without revealing your password and the same technologies that allow you to send a private, encrypted text message. By the end of the week you will apply a hashing algorithm to a character string and see the results.
Applying Hashes
As you will see in this final week, it is sometimes important to step back from a purely functional discussion of what the blockchain can do to what it means when it does it. You will apply cryptography and hashing to a simple scenario in order to determine the authenticity of a simulated email message.
About the Blockchain Specialization
Gain a fundamental understanding of blockchain technology and its components. Learn how such applications as cryptofinance makes use of the blockchain for decentralized, peer-to-peer transaction processing. Apply your knowledge of blockchain technology to enhance your trust and confidence in cryptocurrency trading and other situations where the blockchain is used.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.