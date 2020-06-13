Learner Reviews & Feedback for Cryptography and Hashing Overview by University of California, Irvine
4.6
stars
36 ratings
•
5 reviews
About the Course
Continue learning about blockchain technology by diving into the nature of ownership and how the blockchain is one way to approach decentralized transaction handling. This course also demystifies cryptography and hashing, which are critical for authenticating users and guaranteeing transaction privacy.
This course requires the purchase of two books for the completion of assignments:
Drescher, D. (2017). Blockchain Basics: A Non-Technical Introduction in 25 Steps. (ISBN-13: 978-1484226032)
Antonoupoulos, A. M. (2017). The Internet of Money, Volume Two. (ISBN-13: 978-1947910065)...
Filter by:
1 - 5 of 5 Reviews for Cryptography and Hashing Overview
By R M
•
Jun 12, 2020
Learnt Practically the Cryptography and Hashing.
By Julius L A
•
Aug 19, 2020
Excellent course
By VISHNU T B
•
Jul 9, 2020
Excellent
By Souvik P
•
Jul 9, 2020
good
By jennifer g
•
Dec 1, 2020
Again, shitty material, shitty and fake students and reviews