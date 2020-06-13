Chevron Left
Cryptography and Hashing Overview by University of California, Irvine

4.6
stars
36 ratings
5 reviews

About the Course

Continue learning about blockchain technology by diving into the nature of ownership and how the blockchain is one way to approach decentralized transaction handling. This course also demystifies cryptography and hashing, which are critical for authenticating users and guaranteeing transaction privacy. This course requires the purchase of two books for the completion of assignments: Drescher, D. (2017). Blockchain Basics: A Non-Technical Introduction in 25 Steps. (ISBN-13: 978-1484226032) Antonoupoulos, A. M. (2017). The Internet of Money, Volume Two. (ISBN-13: 978-1947910065)...
5 Reviews for Cryptography and Hashing Overview

By R M

Jun 12, 2020

Learnt Practically the Cryptography and Hashing.

By Julius L A

Aug 19, 2020

Excellent course

By VISHNU T B

Jul 9, 2020

Excellent

By Souvik P

Jul 9, 2020

good

By jennifer g

Dec 1, 2020

Again, shitty material, shitty and fake students and reviews

