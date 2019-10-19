In Elicitation: Artifact and Stakeholder Driven Analysis, you will learn to use both recorded and presently unrecorded knowledge in your elicitation techniques. As you get started in finding out about the new product, you must first learn about the product that was (if there was one) and then learn about the system to be. Oftentimes, you'll find yourself in an environment you know nothing about! This course will help you find ways to learn about the domain, the system that was, and the system to be. Please review: "Who this class is for to determine if you are ready to take this graduate level course".
This course is part of the Requirements Engineering: Secure Software Specifications Specialization
University of Colorado System
The University of Colorado is a recognized leader in higher education on the national and global stage. We collaborate to meet the diverse needs of our students and communities. We promote innovation, encourage discovery and support the extension of knowledge in ways unique to the state of Colorado and beyond.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Artifact Driven Elicitation
One step of gathering domain knowledge and knowledge of the system that was and the system to be is through artifact-driven elicitation. Here we will discuss what artifact-driven elicitation entails, how to go about learning background from the stakeholders, and methods to obtain and deal with the data.
Storyboarding and Scenarios
As you talk with customers early on, developing storyboards and scenarios help. They are easily communicable to both the customer and later to developers and work in all software development lifecycles. Mockups and prototypes can also be used- CAREFULLY. Here we explain these concepts along with their large benefits and dangers.
Reusing Existing Knowledge
In understanding the system to be and the system that was, existing knowledge of the domain and current scenarios needed are helpful. These can be related back to models. This lesson discusses knowledge that can be obtained, from what resources, and how that can be mapped to existing models for help in further elicitation.
Interviewing- Learning from the Sources
Knowledge of the system-as-is and the system-to-be can be obtained through interviews. While the concept of conducting an interview seems easy overall, an efficient and effective interview is challenging to conduct. Here we'll talk about guides to meeting effectiveness and guidelines for conducting a useful interview, specifically for determining what the stakeholder has and needs.
TOP REVIEWS FROM REQUIREMENTS ELICITATION: ARTIFACT AND STAKEHOLDER ANALYSIS
The course could be done more practical and a little bit harder
good course for learning more about requirements gathering techniques and stakeholder analysis overvie
Explains the fundamentals well and offers some techniques and vocabulary that were new to me.
About the Requirements Engineering: Secure Software Specifications Specialization
This specialization is intended for software engineers, development and product managers, testers, QA analysts, product analysts, tech writers, and security engineers. Even if you have experience in the requirements realm, this course will expand your knowledge to include new viewpoints, development styles, techniques and tools.
