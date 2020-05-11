Chevron Left
In Elicitation: Artifact and Stakeholder Driven Analysis, you will learn to use both recorded and presently unrecorded knowledge in your elicitation techniques. As you get started in finding out about the new product, you must first learn about the product that was (if there was one) and then learn about the system to be. Oftentimes, you'll find yourself in an environment you know nothing about! This course will help you find ways to learn about the domain, the system that was, and the system to be. Please review: "Who this class is for to determine if you are ready to take this graduate level course"....

By Mykola L

May 11, 2020

Nice course! The professor provided a lot of materials about the requirements elicitation process as well as useful techniques. Also, I liked the peer-graded assignment and quizzes along the course. It helped me to practice the knowledge that I received. I recommend this course to all who want to get familiarized with the requirements elicitation process.

By mary a m

Dec 30, 2019

The information given is very useful in the workforce. You learn and apply the material from this course. The teacher is outstanding in her explanations and visuals. The peer reviews were helpful to gain another perspective.

By Yamini M

Oct 14, 2019

THIS COURSE IS SIMPLE AND EASY

By 18MIS0306 K D R

Nov 4, 2019

Good and useful

By krishna g

Oct 21, 2019

EXCELLENT

By D C

Oct 14, 2019

Nice

By liza a

Jan 31, 2021

It was such a compelling and usefull course with a great profesor , who was striving to share her invaluable knowledge and experience with all students passing the course. I acquired a great number of new information about requirements elicitation and even manahed to turn my teoretical knowledge into practical one. Good job!

By Anahita

May 20, 2022

The material taught was excellent, complete and useful. The way the professor taught was really great and not at all incomprehensible. Exercises and exams helped to stabilize the subjects.

Thank you.

By Chris M

Nov 11, 2020

Explains the fundamentals well and offers some techniques and vocabulary that were new to me.

By SILVIA I R R

Oct 22, 2020

excellent videos, engaging instrucor

By Snehal S S

Sep 5, 2021

It's really helpful...

By Sandra O

Dec 12, 2020

Thanks,very informtive

By Simone K

Oct 29, 2020

Excelente curso!

By Shakil M

Nov 9, 2019

okkk nice course

By Ashok

Nov 5, 2019

best ever

By 18MIS0263 C

Oct 20, 2019

good course for learning more about requirements gathering techniques and stakeholder analysis overvie

By Miguel P

Jan 12, 2022

The course could be done more practical and a little bit harder

By Runzi m

Jul 25, 2020

Sorry, not helpful to me at all.

