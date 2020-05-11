By Mykola L•
May 11, 2020
Nice course! The professor provided a lot of materials about the requirements elicitation process as well as useful techniques. Also, I liked the peer-graded assignment and quizzes along the course. It helped me to practice the knowledge that I received. I recommend this course to all who want to get familiarized with the requirements elicitation process.
By mary a m•
Dec 30, 2019
The information given is very useful in the workforce. You learn and apply the material from this course. The teacher is outstanding in her explanations and visuals. The peer reviews were helpful to gain another perspective.
By Yamini M•
Oct 14, 2019
THIS COURSE IS SIMPLE AND EASY
By 18MIS0306 K D R•
Nov 4, 2019
Good and useful
By krishna g•
Oct 21, 2019
EXCELLENT
By D C•
Oct 14, 2019
Nice
By liza a•
Jan 31, 2021
It was such a compelling and usefull course with a great profesor , who was striving to share her invaluable knowledge and experience with all students passing the course. I acquired a great number of new information about requirements elicitation and even manahed to turn my teoretical knowledge into practical one. Good job!
By Anahita•
May 20, 2022
The material taught was excellent, complete and useful. The way the professor taught was really great and not at all incomprehensible. Exercises and exams helped to stabilize the subjects.
Thank you.
By Chris M•
Nov 11, 2020
Explains the fundamentals well and offers some techniques and vocabulary that were new to me.
By SILVIA I R R•
Oct 22, 2020
excellent videos, engaging instrucor
By Snehal S S•
Sep 5, 2021
It's really helpful...
By Sandra O•
Dec 12, 2020
Thanks,very informtive
By Simone K•
Oct 29, 2020
Excelente curso!
By Shakil M•
Nov 9, 2019
okkk nice course
By Ashok•
Nov 5, 2019
best ever
By 18MIS0263 C•
Oct 20, 2019
good course for learning more about requirements gathering techniques and stakeholder analysis overvie
By Miguel P•
Jan 12, 2022
The course could be done more practical and a little bit harder
By Runzi m•
Jul 25, 2020
Sorry, not helpful to me at all.