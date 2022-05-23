This course is part 2 of the specialization Advanced Spacecraft Dynamics and Control. It assumes you have a strong foundation in spacecraft dynamics and control, including particle dynamics, rotating frame, rigid body kinematics and kinetics. The focus of the course is to understand key analytical mechanics methodologies to develop equations of motion in an algebraically efficient manner. The course starts by first developing D’Alembert’s principle and how the associated virtual work and virtual displacement concepts allows us to ignore non-working force terms. Unconstrained systems and holonomic constrains are investigated. Next Kane's equations and the virtual power form of D'Alembert's equations are briefly reviewed for particles.
Graduate course on Spacecraft Dynamics and Control, background in vector calculus, linear algebra, basic differential equations.
Use virtual work methods to develop equations of motion of mechanical systems.
Understand how to use Lagrange multipliers to study constrained dynamical systems.
Be able to derive the equations of motion of a spacecraft with flexible sub-components.
- Lagrangian Dynamics
- holonomic constraints
- D'Alembert's Principle
- Hamilton's Extended Principle
- multi-body dynamics
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Generalized Methods of Analytical Mechanics
Learn the methodology of developing equations of motion using D'Alembert's principle, virtual power forms, Lagrange's equations as well as the Boltzmann-Hamel equations. These methods allow for more efficient equations of motion development where state based (holonomic) and rate based (Pfaffian constraints) are considered.
Energy Based Equations of Motion
Derive methods to develop the equations of motion of a dynamical system with finite degrees of freedom based on energy expressions.
Variational Methods in Analytical Dynamics
Learn to develop the equations of motion for a dynamical system with deformable shapes. Such systems have infinite degrees of freedom and lead to partial differential equations.
About the Advanced Spacecraft Dynamics and Control Specialization
This Specialization on advanced spacecraft dynamcis and control is intended for experienced spacecraft dynamics and GNC engineers and researchers. It is assumed the viewer has completed the prior spacecraft dynamics specialization already. Through 3 courses we cover the topics of momentum-based attitude dynamics and control, we derive analytical methods to model complex spacecraft systems, and finally conclude with a captstone project course. After this course you will be prepared to model the dynamics of spacecraft systems with time varying components (reacton wheels, CMS, deployable panels, etc.).
