Course 2 of 3 in the
Advanced Spacecraft Dynamics and Control Specialization
Advanced Level

G​raduate course on Spacecraft Dynamics and Control, background in vector calculus, linear algebra, basic differential equations.

Approx. 32 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • U​se virtual work methods to develop equations of motion of mechanical systems.

  • U​nderstand how to use Lagrange multipliers to study constrained dynamical systems.

  • B​e able to derive the equations of motion of a spacecraft with flexible sub-components.

Skills you will gain

  • Lagrangian Dynamics
  • holonomic constraints
  • D'Alembert's Principle
  • Hamilton's Extended Principle
  • multi-body dynamics
Course 2 of 3 in the
Advanced Spacecraft Dynamics and Control Specialization
Advanced Level

G​raduate course on Spacecraft Dynamics and Control, background in vector calculus, linear algebra, basic differential equations.

Approx. 32 hours to complete
English

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

11 hours to complete

Generalized Methods of Analytical Mechanics

11 hours to complete
24 videos (Total 288 min)
Week
2

Week 2

11 hours to complete

Energy Based Equations of Motion

11 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 185 min)
Week
3

Week 3

10 hours to complete

Variational Methods in Analytical Dynamics

10 hours to complete
21 videos (Total 256 min)

About the Advanced Spacecraft Dynamics and Control Specialization

Advanced Spacecraft Dynamics and Control

