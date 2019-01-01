Profile

Hanspeter Schaub

Glenn L. Murphy Chair in Engineering, Professor

Bio

Dr. Schaub is the Glenn L. Murphy Chair in Engineering at the University of Colorado. He has over 25 years of research experience, of which 4 years are at Sandia National Laboratories. His research interests are in nonlinear dynamics and control, astrodynamics, relative motion dynamics, as well as relative motion sensing. This has led to about 195 journal and 300 conference publications, as well as a 4th edition textbook on analytical mechanics of space systems. In the last decade he has developed the emerging field of charged astrodynamics. Dr. Schaub has been the ADCS lead in the CICERO mission, the ADCS algorithm lead on a Mars mission and supporting ADCS for a new asteroid mission. He has been awarded the H. Joseph Smead Faculty Fellowship, the Provosts Faculty Achievement Award, the faculty assembly award for excellence in teaching, as well as the Outstanding Faculty Advisor Award. He is a fellow of AIAA and AAS, and has won the AIAA/ASEE Atwood Educator award, AIAA Mechanics and Control of Flight award, as well as the Collegiate Educator of the Year for the AIAA Rocky Mountain section.

Courses

Spacecraft Dynamics Capstone: Mars Mission

Kinematics: Describing the Motions of Spacecraft

Control of Nonlinear Spacecraft Attitude Motion

Attitude Control with Momentum Exchange Devices

Advanced Capstone Spacecraft Dynamics and Control Project

Analytical Mechanics for Spacecraft Dynamics

Kinetics: Studying Spacecraft Motion

