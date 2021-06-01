The goal of this capstone spacecraft dynamics project is to employ the skills developed in the rigid body Kinematics, Kinetics and Control courses. An exciting two-spacecraft mission to Mars is considered where a primary mother craft is in communication with a daughter vehicle in another orbit. The challenges include determining the kinematics of the orbit frame and several desired reference frames, numerically simulating the attitude dynamics of the spacecraft in orbit, and implementing a feedback control that then drives different spacecraft body frames to a range of mission modes including sun pointing for power generation, nadir pointing for science gathering, mother spacecraft pointing for communication and data transfer. Finally, an integrated mission simulation is developed that implements these attitude modes and explores the resulting autonomous closed-loop performance.
This course is part of the Spacecraft Dynamics and Control Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to the Mission
The goal of this capstone spacecraft dynamics project is to employ the skills developed in the rigid body kinematics, kinetics and control courses. An exciting two-spacecraft mission to Mars is considered where a primary mother craft is in communication with a daughter vehicle in another orbit. The challenges include determining the kinematics of the orbit frame and several desired reference frames, numerically simulating the attitude dynamics of the spacecraft in orbit, and implementing a feedback control that then drives different spacecraft body frames to a range of mission modes including sun pointing for power generation, nadir pointing for science gathering, mother spacecraft pointing for communication and data transfer. Finally, an integrated mission simulation is developed that implements these attitude modes and explores the resulting autonomous closed-loop performance.
Orbits
Tasks 1 and 2 use three-dimensional kinematics to create the mission related orbit simulation and the associated orbit frames. The introductory step ensures the satellite is undergoing the correct motion, and that the orbit frame orientation relative to the planet is being properly evaluated.
Reference Frame Orientation
Tasks 3 through 5 create the required attitude reference frame for the three attitude pointing modes called sun-pointing, nadir-pointing and GMO-pointing. The reference attitude frame is a critical component to ensure the feedback control drives the satellite to the desired orientation. The control employed remains the same for all three pointing modes, but the performance is different because different attitude reference frames are employed.
Attitude Evaluation and Simulator
Tasks 6 through 7 create simulation routines to first evaluate the attitude tracking error between a body-fixed frame and a particular reference frame of the current attitude mode. Next the inertial attitude dynamics is evaluated through a numerical simulation to be able to numerically analyze the control performance.
Reviews
- 5 stars79.48%
- 4 stars15.38%
- 3 stars2.56%
- 1 star2.56%
TOP REVIEWS FROM SPACECRAFT DYNAMICS CAPSTONE: MARS MISSION
Great application of the knowledge obtained through the course
Excellent, comprehensive review of the course - kinetics, kinematics, and control but I removed a star due to the tight tolerances in the answers. I was off by exactly 0.001 and it was marked wrong.
About the Spacecraft Dynamics and Control Specialization
Spacecraft Dynamics and Control covers three core topic areas: the description of the motion and rates of motion of rigid bodies (Kinematics), developing the equations of motion that prediction the movement of rigid bodies taking into account mass, torque, and inertia (Kinetics), and finally non-linear controls to program specific orientations and achieve precise aiming goals in three-dimensional space (Control). The specialization invites learners to develop competency in these three areas through targeted content delivery, continuous concept reinforcement, and project applications.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.