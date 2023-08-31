University of Colorado Boulder
Spacecraft Formation Flying and Control Capstone Project
University of Colorado Boulder

Spacecraft Formation Flying and Control Capstone Project

This course is part of Spacecraft Formation Relative Orbits Specialization

Taught in English

Hanspeter Schaub

Instructor: Hanspeter Schaub

Top Instructor

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Advanced level
Designed for those already in the industry
19 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Develop long range approach trajectory for a rendezvous maneuver

  • Simulated relative motion control solutions in LVLH frame

  • Implement non-Keplerian relative motion reference trajectories to fly in a body-fixed manner relative to the debris object.

Skills you'll gain

Assessments

8 quizzes

Assessments

8 quizzes

There are 4 modules in this course

Welcome to the capstone project of the course sequence on spacecraft formation flying dynamics and control.

What's included

1 video

In this module we study how to use a Hohmann transfer to maneuver a servicer spacecraft close to a space debris object. The debris is in a circular orbit with a different radius. Here we study how much fuel such a maneuver will take, the required phasing angle, as well as look at the final maneuver trajectory motion as seen by the chief LVLH frame to determine the smallest miss distance to the debris object.

What's included

1 reading2 quizzes

Here we investigate slowly approaching the debris object. We start with a basic drifting orbit and then look at a safety spiral about the debris object.

What's included

3 quizzes

Next we are ready to begin our final approach to the debris object. Sadly, the debris object is not holding a steady attitude, but rather it is tumbling. This complicates are final approach as we must control our relative to the debris body-fixed frame to ensure we approach the debris grappling point without colliding in it. What fun!

What's included

3 quizzes

