This is the 3rd and final course of the spacecraft relative motion course sequence. This course presents a capstone design challenge where you get to develop, simulate and study how to approach a tumbling debris object. The servicer starts from far away and carefully does a series of maneuver to get closer and closer in a safe manner. As the debris object is tumbling, the servicer will have to account for relative attitude motion as well. The final approach is in a debris body-fixed manner illustrating a case of controlling non-Keplerian motion.
Spacecraft Formation Flying and Control Capstone Project
This course is part of Spacecraft Formation Relative Orbits Specialization
Taught in English
Course
What you'll learn
Develop long range approach trajectory for a rendezvous maneuver
Simulated relative motion control solutions in LVLH frame
Implement non-Keplerian relative motion reference trajectories to fly in a body-fixed manner relative to the debris object.
There are 4 modules in this course
Welcome to the capstone project of the course sequence on spacecraft formation flying dynamics and control.
In this module we study how to use a Hohmann transfer to maneuver a servicer spacecraft close to a space debris object. The debris is in a circular orbit with a different radius. Here we study how much fuel such a maneuver will take, the required phasing angle, as well as look at the final maneuver trajectory motion as seen by the chief LVLH frame to determine the smallest miss distance to the debris object.
Here we investigate slowly approaching the debris object. We start with a basic drifting orbit and then look at a safety spiral about the debris object.
Next we are ready to begin our final approach to the debris object. Sadly, the debris object is not holding a steady attitude, but rather it is tumbling. This complicates are final approach as we must control our relative to the debris body-fixed frame to ensure we approach the debris grappling point without colliding in it. What fun!
