University of Colorado Boulder
Spacecraft Formation Relative Orbits Specialization
University of Colorado Boulder

Spacecraft Formation Relative Orbits Specialization

Explore a Career in Spacecraft Relative Orbits. Master the theories and concepts of spacecraft formation relative orbits.

Taught in English

Hanspeter Schaub

Instructor: Hanspeter Schaub

Top Instructor

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Advanced level

Recommended experience

2 months at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Describe relative orbits using a range of coordinates

  • Describe the impact of orbit perturbations on the relative orbit geometry

  • Design relative formations that exploit orbital perturbations

  • Develop feedback control laws to stabilize desired relative orbits

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Advanced level

Recommended experience

2 months at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Specialization - 3 course series

Spacecraft Relative Motion Kinematics and Kinetics

Course 1

What you'll learn

  • Describe relative motion with a range of coordinates

  • Understand standard relative orbit prototypes

  • Assess the impact of perturbations on the relative motion

  • Setup bounded relative orbits for a range of chief eccentricities

Skills you'll gain

Category: variational equations
Category: relative orbit geometries
Category: J2 invariant relative orbits
Category: differential orbit element kinematics
Category: relative motion differential equations

Spacecraft Relative Motion Control

Course 2

What you'll learn

  • numerically simulate spacecraft relative motion

  • Analyze relative motion stability

  • Develop relative motion feedback control solutions

Skills you'll gain

Category: stability analysis
Category: Develop relative motion feedback control
Category: nonlinear control theory
Category: simulate closed-loop control

Spacecraft Formation Flying and Control Capstone Project

Course 3

What you'll learn

  • Develop long range approach trajectory for a rendezvous maneuver

  • Simulated relative motion control solutions in LVLH frame

  • Implement non-Keplerian relative motion reference trajectories to fly in a body-fixed manner relative to the debris object.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Simulating Relative Motion
Category: Control non-Keplerian Motion
Category: Approach Trajectory Design

Instructor

Hanspeter Schaub

Top Instructor

University of Colorado Boulder
10 Courses

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

