Spacecraft relative motion control has many applications including rendezvous and docking, circumnavigation, on orbit assembly, servicing, etc. The course Spacecraft Relative Motion Kinematics and Kinetics covers the fundamentals of describing the motion of one spacecraft as seen by another spacecraft. A range of relative coordinates are investigated. Further, the course covers developing the differential equations of motion of the relative motion and considers a range of assumptions on separation distances. Finally, the impact of the J2 perturbation on the relative motion is studied.
Spacecraft Relative Motion Kinematics and Kinetics
This course is part of Spacecraft Formation Relative Orbits Specialization
Taught in English
Course
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Describe relative motion with a range of coordinates
Understand standard relative orbit prototypes
Assess the impact of perturbations on the relative motion
Setup bounded relative orbits for a range of chief eccentricities
Details to know
43 quizzes
There are 4 modules in this course
This week is a review of the fundamentals of un-perturbed Keplerian motion of a spacecraft. The material is taught at a fast pace assuming the learner has seen this matrial before.
What's included
16 videos2 readings10 quizzes
This week you will learn the mathematics to derivate the variational equations of parameters that are invariants of the unperturbed problem.
What's included
12 videos5 quizzes
This week you will explore the kinematics and kinetics of spacecraft relative motion.
What's included
34 videos17 quizzes
In this final week, you will determine the naturally occurring relative orbit solutions for circular chief, eccentric chief and if J2 perturbations are present.
What's included
13 videos11 quizzes
