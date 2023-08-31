University of Colorado Boulder
Spacecraft Relative Motion Kinematics and Kinetics
University of Colorado Boulder

Spacecraft Relative Motion Kinematics and Kinetics

This course is part of Spacecraft Formation Relative Orbits Specialization

Taught in English

Hanspeter Schaub

Instructor: Hanspeter Schaub

Top Instructor

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Advanced level

Recommended experience

33 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Describe relative motion with a range of coordinates

  • Understand standard relative orbit prototypes

  • Assess the impact of perturbations on the relative motion

  • Setup bounded relative orbits for a range of chief eccentricities

Skills you'll gain

Build your subject-matter expertise

There are 4 modules in this course

This week is a review of the fundamentals of un-perturbed Keplerian motion of a spacecraft. The material is taught at a fast pace assuming the learner has seen this matrial before.

This week you will learn the mathematics to derivate the variational equations of parameters that are invariants of the unperturbed problem.

This week you will explore the kinematics and kinetics of spacecraft relative motion.

In this final week, you will determine the naturally occurring relative orbit solutions for circular chief, eccentric chief and if J2 perturbations are present.

Instructor

Hanspeter Schaub

Top Instructor

University of Colorado Boulder
10 Courses32,033 learners

