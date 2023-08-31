Spacecraft relative motion control solutions stabilize the spacecraft relative to another spacecraft. This is useful control the approach prior to docking, to circumnavigate while inspect the target object, or to remain in a bounded vicinity about the target. This course covers the basics of nonlinear control theory to apply Lyapunov's direct method to the relative motion control problem. Feedback control strategies using inertial coordinates, differential orbit elements and Hill frame coordinates are studied. Reference relative motions are considered that are either naturally occurring or require a feed-forward control component.
Spacecraft Relative Motion Control
This course is part of Spacecraft Formation Relative Orbits Specialization
Taught in English
Course
What you'll learn
numerically simulate spacecraft relative motion
Analyze relative motion stability
Develop relative motion feedback control solutions
There are 2 modules in this course
The basics of nonlinear stability of dynamical systems is reviewed. A range of stability definitions are reviewed. The general methodology to develop feedback controls using Lyapunov's princple is presented.
Develop feedback control strategies to drive a spacecraft towards a desired relative trajectory.
