About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Advanced Spacecraft Dynamics and Control Specialization
Advanced Level

r​igid body kinematics and kinetics, analytical mechanics, control theory

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • H​ow to create and validate a simulation of a spacecraft with a hinged panel.

  • I​nvestigate spacecraft dynamics with a time varying geometry.

Skills you will gain

  • input shaped attitude control
  • time varying geometry
  • spacecraft simulation
  • center of mass properties
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Advanced Spacecraft Dynamics and Control Specialization
Advanced Level

r​igid body kinematics and kinetics, analytical mechanics, control theory

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 minutes to complete

Introduction to the Capstone Project

4 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 4 min)
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

3D Spacecraft Hub-Panel System

5 hours to complete
1 reading
Week
3

Week 3

11 hours to complete

Planar Rotation Control using Bang-Bang and Filtered Control Solutions

11 hours to complete
1 reading

About the Advanced Spacecraft Dynamics and Control Specialization

Advanced Spacecraft Dynamics and Control

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder