This capstone course is the 3rd and final course of the specialization Advanced Spacecraft Dynamics and Control. It assumes you have completed the prior courses on "Attitude Control with Momentum Exchange Devices" and "Analytical Mechanics for Spacecraft Dynamics". This project course investigates the dynamics of a complex spacecraft system where there is a rigid hub onto which a hinged panel is attached. This simulates a spacecraft with a time varying geometry.
rigid body kinematics and kinetics, analytical mechanics, control theory
How to create and validate a simulation of a spacecraft with a hinged panel.
Investigate spacecraft dynamics with a time varying geometry.
- input shaped attitude control
- time varying geometry
- spacecraft simulation
- center of mass properties
University of Colorado Boulder
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to the Capstone Project
Welcome to the capstone project of the course sequence on advanced spacecraft dynamics and control.
3D Spacecraft Hub-Panel System
In this lesson we study a spacecraft system that contains a rigid hub with a hinged solar panel. Here the hub and panel center of mass locations are free to move relative to the spacecraft system center of mass. Fundamental properties of the dynamical description are derived.
Planar Rotation Control using Bang-Bang and Filtered Control Solutions
In this module we develop the differential equations of motion of the hub-panel spacecraft system that is constrained to rotate about a single axis. Two different open-loop torque solutions are applied to reorient the spacecraft from rest to a new stationary attitude. The impact of filtering a classical bang-bang control solution is investigated by apply a first-order low-pass filter to the control input.
This Specialization on advanced spacecraft dynamcis and control is intended for experienced spacecraft dynamics and GNC engineers and researchers. It is assumed the viewer has completed the prior spacecraft dynamics specialization already. Through 3 courses we cover the topics of momentum-based attitude dynamics and control, we derive analytical methods to model complex spacecraft systems, and finally conclude with a captstone project course. After this course you will be prepared to model the dynamics of spacecraft systems with time varying components (reacton wheels, CMS, deployable panels, etc.).
