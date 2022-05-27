About this Course

Course 1 of 3 in the
Advanced Spacecraft Dynamics and Control Specialization
Advanced Level

G​raduate course on Spacecraft Dynamics and Control, background in vector calculus, linear algebra, basic differential equations.

Approx. 43 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • D​eveloping spacecraft equations of motion with momentum exchange devices

  • W​riting and validating complex spacecraft simulations

  • E​xploiting momentum device nullmotion to avoid singularities.

Skills you will gain

  • Variable Speed Control Moment Gyroscopes
  • Control Moment Gyroscopes (CMGs)
  • Nonlinear Attitude Control
  • RW Performance Envelopes
  • Reaction Wheels
University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Revisiting Basics of Spacecraft Kinematics

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 116 min)
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Revisiting Basics of Spacecraft Kinetics

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 101 min)
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Revisiting the Basics of Nonlinear Spacecraft Control

7 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 158 min)
Week
4

Week 4

14 hours to complete

VSCMG Dynamics

14 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 139 min)

About the Advanced Spacecraft Dynamics and Control Specialization

Advanced Spacecraft Dynamics and Control

