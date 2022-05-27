This course is part 1 of the specialization Advanced Spacecraft Dynamics and Control. It is a direct continuation of the Coursera specialization Spacecraft Dynamics and Control. This first course focuses on nonlinear attitude feedback control using a range of angular momentum devices. The course provides a comprehensive review of prerequisite material. Next it develops equations of motion of a spacecraft with momentum exchange devices such as reaction wheels (RWs), control momentum gyroscopes (CMGs) and variable speed control moment gyroscopes (VSCMGs).
Graduate course on Spacecraft Dynamics and Control, background in vector calculus, linear algebra, basic differential equations.
Developing spacecraft equations of motion with momentum exchange devices
Writing and validating complex spacecraft simulations
Exploiting momentum device nullmotion to avoid singularities.
- Variable Speed Control Moment Gyroscopes
- Control Moment Gyroscopes (CMGs)
- Nonlinear Attitude Control
- RW Performance Envelopes
- Reaction Wheels
Revisiting Basics of Spacecraft Kinematics
The prerequisite topics of spacecraft kinematics are reviewed in this module. This sequence is intended to ramp up the student on the mathematical tools and concepts required for this course. For each topic we also dig a little deeper into the subject matter.
Revisiting Basics of Spacecraft Kinetics
Review of fundamental properties of a closed dynamical system leading to the development of the equations of motion.
Revisiting the Basics of Nonlinear Spacecraft Control
Review of the fundamental nonlinear stability definitions, using Lyapunov's direct method, as well as discussing stability proof modifications if the system is time dependent.
VSCMG Dynamics
Develop the kinematics and kinetics of the variable speed CMG devices.
This Specialization on advanced spacecraft dynamcis and control is intended for experienced spacecraft dynamics and GNC engineers and researchers. It is assumed the viewer has completed the prior spacecraft dynamics specialization already. Through 3 courses we cover the topics of momentum-based attitude dynamics and control, we derive analytical methods to model complex spacecraft systems, and finally conclude with a captstone project course. After this course you will be prepared to model the dynamics of spacecraft systems with time varying components (reacton wheels, CMS, deployable panels, etc.).
