- constrained multi-body system
- variable speed CMG
- Reaction Wheels
- momentum based attitude control
- Analytical mechanics
- Variable Speed Control Moment Gyroscopes
- Control Moment Gyroscopes (CMGs)
- Nonlinear Attitude Control
- RW Performance Envelopes
- Lagrangian Dynamics
- holonomic constraints
- D'Alembert's Principle
Advanced Spacecraft Dynamics and Control Specialization
Launch your Career in Spacecraft Attitude GNC. Master Complex Spacecraft Dynamics Modeling
What you will learn
Modeling spacecraft with angular momentum exchange devices
Analytical methods to derive equations of motion
How to apply Holonomic and Pfaffian constraints to a dynamical description.
Developing spacecraft equations of motion with momentum exchange devices
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
The learners will develop complex spacecraft dynamics simulations of a vehicle with several variable speed control moment gyroscopes (CMGs) attached. This challenging software development allows the engineer to create high fidelity attitude simulation and control development. Further, the capstone project explores spacecraft with time varying geometry for both 3D and planar rotation cases. This is applicable to modeling flexing or deploying solar panels.
experience with rigid body kinematics, rigid body dynamics, Lyapunov based attitude control, programming experience to write spacecraft simulations
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Attitude Control with Momentum Exchange Devices
This course is part 1 of the specialization Advanced Spacecraft Dynamics and Control. It is a direct continuation of the Coursera specialization Spacecraft Dynamics and Control. This first course focuses on nonlinear attitude feedback control using a range of angular momentum devices. The course provides a comprehensive review of prerequisite material. Next it develops equations of motion of a spacecraft with momentum exchange devices such as reaction wheels (RWs), control momentum gyroscopes (CMGs) and variable speed control moment gyroscopes (VSCMGs).
Analytical Mechanics for Spacecraft Dynamics
This course is part 2 of the specialization Advanced Spacecraft Dynamics and Control. It assumes you have a strong foundation in spacecraft dynamics and control, including particle dynamics, rotating frame, rigid body kinematics and kinetics. The focus of the course is to understand key analytical mechanics methodologies to develop equations of motion in an algebraically efficient manner. The course starts by first developing D’Alembert’s principle and how the associated virtual work and virtual displacement concepts allows us to ignore non-working force terms. Unconstrained systems and holonomic constrains are investigated. Next Kane's equations and the virtual power form of D'Alembert's equations are briefly reviewed for particles.
Advanced Capstone Spacecraft Dynamics and Control Project
This capstone course is the 3rd and final course of the specialization Advanced Spacecraft Dynamics and Control. It assumes you have completed the prior courses on "Attitude Control with Momentum Exchange Devices" and "Analytical Mechanics for Spacecraft Dynamics". This project course investigates the dynamics of a complex spacecraft system where there is a rigid hub onto which a hinged panel is attached. This simulates a spacecraft with a time varying geometry.
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
