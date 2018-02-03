About this Course

7,558 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Spacecraft Dynamics and Control Specialization
Advanced Level
Approx. 31 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Spacecraft Dynamics and Control Specialization
Advanced Level
Approx. 31 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Nonlinear Stability Definitions

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 67 min)
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Overview of Lyapunov Stability Theory

5 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 129 min)
Week
3

Week 3

11 hours to complete

Attitude Control of States and Rates

11 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 82 min)
Week
4

Week 4

10 hours to complete

Alternate Attitude Control Formulations

10 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 97 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM CONTROL OF NONLINEAR SPACECRAFT ATTITUDE MOTION

View all reviews

About the Spacecraft Dynamics and Control Specialization

Spacecraft Dynamics and Control

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder