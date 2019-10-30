SD
Feb 3, 2018
Excellent teaching from Professor Schaub ! Course has been very well organised and touches on the important aspects of nonlinear control. Looking forward to more courses from you.\n\nThank you !
PP
Nov 26, 2020
The whole course is really good. The instructor is awesome at teaching concepts. I got to learn a lot of new things.
By Gustav L•
Oct 30, 2019
The course content is good and the quizzes are relevant. I really learned a lot from this course.
However the numerical quizzes requiring simulation are often badly explained, and many times, small details that are not mentioned in the course material will result in a wrong answer. In some questions, the right answer is outright wrong given the information in the question.
The course relies a lot on the discussion forum in these cases, however the teaching assistance is non-existant and the low number of active students enrolled simultaneously makes its usefulness limited for debugging.
For the sake of its contents, I really recommend this course, however the quizzes require some major rework for an entirely satisfactory learning experience.
By Jose F G•
May 2, 2020
Bad maintenance of the questionnaires, that in too many cases exhibit questions to be answered with a magic number yielded by a simulation, that happens to be invalid even though the simulation runs perfectly. With no indications about integration intervals or stuff like that, basing the correctness of the answer on the resolution of an unknown number is too much of a lucky issue.
I find a real lack of maintenance effort in the several assignments and questionnaires. Moreover, assignments keep unchanged for years, what reduces uniqueness to the questions and allow the pupils to find the answers across the historic of the discussions.
Having said that, I must admit that the course is rather interesting and professor Mr. Schaub is absolutely, completely superb!!!!!
But please, please, please, if you don't want to mess up an otherwise super interesting course, review the questions and assignments.
By Clemens R•
Jan 30, 2019
Interesting course but the way the course is supported and course work is being assessed needs major reconsideration.
By Shounak D•
Feb 4, 2018
By pratik p•
Nov 27, 2020
By M V A•
Sep 10, 2020
Though the learning content itself is great, there is NO support from the instructors,mentors and TAs. Some quizes have wrong data given; despite all this, due to the student community the course is still doable and enjoyable.
By Michael L•
Jun 8, 2017
Congratulations!!!
An excellent well structured and advanced high level course.
Themes like as General stability, Nonlinear stability, Langradge stability, Lyapunov stability, Asymptotic stability, Neighborhood are defined. Concept such as Lyapunov Stability Theory, Lyapunov functions, general elemental velocity Lyapunov function, Lyapunov attitude control properties, control theory, integral feedback, feedback gain, feedback control laws are analyzed, and compose over all the course "Control of Nonlinear Spacecraft Attitude Motion.
By NGUYEN L H•
Jan 5, 2018
Thank prof. Schaub for very high quality course. By passing this course, I better understand kind of stabilities. This course provides basis technic for defining nonlinear control law base on Lyapunov function. This course also introduces some practical aspects such as: non linear integrator for dealing with dynamics uncertainty, gain tuning and how to dealing with actuator saturation.
By Sergio A R V•
Mar 30, 2021
I found this course really interesting, the level could be higher but I completely loved it. This course gave insight in the aspects of non-linear control of spacecrafts and encourage me to pursue a masters in Aerospace! Thank you.
By Abdelrhman H•
Dec 6, 2019
Very great course, one only mark is the integral feedback quiz, for the integration problem, the answer required to solve the problem is a bit different from the real answer in which shall be corrected, everything else is great
By Dilip A•
Sep 19, 2020
Excellent course but it could have been smoother if the instructor kept himself in loop with people doing the course
By Samy E H•
Sep 12, 2020
Thanks Prof Schaub, that was a wonder of a course! Learned so much and still want to proceed :)
By Jay N P•
Sep 27, 2020
Course is amazing and well detailed with different live perspectives.
By Javier C M•
Aug 23, 2021
Very interesting and challenging!
By Muhammad F A•
May 30, 2019
Excellent course! Enjoyed it a lot. Learnt a lot as well. Thank you.
By Troy W•
Feb 18, 2018
works for me.