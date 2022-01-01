- kinematics
- attitude dynamics
- kinetics
- control of nonlinear attitude
- spacecraft motion
Spacecraft Dynamics and Control Specialization
Explore a Career in Spacecraft Attitude Analysis.. Master the theories and concepts of spacecraft attitude dynamics.
Offered By
What you will learn
Apply transport theorem to differentiate vectors, derive frame dependent velocity and acceleration vectors, and solve kinematic particle problems,
Translate between sets of attitude descriptions; add and subtract relative attitude descriptions for the movement of rigid bodies
Apply the static stability conditions of a dual-spinner configuration to derive equations of motion for rigid bodies with momentum exchange devices
Apply Lyapunov method to argue stability and convergence on a range of systems, analyze rigid body control convergence with unmodeled torque
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
The capstone project integrates the analytical skills you build through the courses into a Mars mission concept where the attitude pointing of a small satellite is developed for different mission requirements. Numerical simulations are developed to validate the predicted closed loop attitude control.
Knowledge of vector calculus, linear algebra, particle dynamics, fixed axis rotation, and basic spring-mass-damper stability
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Kinematics: Describing the Motions of Spacecraft
The movement of bodies in space (like spacecraft, satellites, and space stations) must be predicted and controlled with precision in order to ensure safety and efficacy. Kinematics is a field that develops descriptions and predictions of the motion of these bodies in 3D space. This course in Kinematics covers four major topic areas: an introduction to particle kinematics, a deep dive into rigid body kinematics in two parts (starting with classic descriptions of motion using the directional cosine matrix and Euler angles, and concluding with a review of modern descriptors like quaternions and Classical and Modified Rodrigues parameters). The course ends with a look at static attitude determination, using modern algorithms to predict and execute relative orientations of bodies in space.
Kinetics: Studying Spacecraft Motion
As they tumble through space, objects like spacecraft move in dynamical ways. Understanding and predicting the equations that represent that motion is critical to the safety and efficacy of spacecraft mission development. Kinetics: Modeling the Motions of Spacecraft trains your skills in topics like rigid body angular momentum and kinetic energy expression shown in a coordinate frame agnostic manner, single and dual rigid body systems tumbling without the forces of external torque, how differential gravity across a rigid body is approximated to the first order to study disturbances in both the attitude and orbital motion, and how these systems change when general momentum exchange devices are introduced.
Control of Nonlinear Spacecraft Attitude Motion
This course trains you in the skills needed to program specific orientation and achieve precise aiming goals for spacecraft moving through three dimensional space. First, we cover stability definitions of nonlinear dynamical systems, covering the difference between local and global stability. We then analyze and apply Lyapunov's Direct Method to prove these stability properties, and develop a nonlinear 3-axis attitude pointing control law using Lyapunov theory. Finally, we look at alternate feedback control laws and closed loop dynamics.
Spacecraft Dynamics Capstone: Mars Mission
The goal of this capstone spacecraft dynamics project is to employ the skills developed in the rigid body Kinematics, Kinetics and Control courses. An exciting two-spacecraft mission to Mars is considered where a primary mother craft is in communication with a daughter vehicle in another orbit. The challenges include determining the kinematics of the orbit frame and several desired reference frames, numerically simulating the attitude dynamics of the spacecraft in orbit, and implementing a feedback control that then drives different spacecraft body frames to a range of mission modes including sun pointing for power generation, nadir pointing for science gathering, mother spacecraft pointing for communication and data transfer. Finally, an integrated mission simulation is developed that implements these attitude modes and explores the resulting autonomous closed-loop performance.
Offered by
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
