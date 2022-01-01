University of Colorado Boulder
Before starting to study kinematics, you typically need to have strong mathematical skills that include algebra, vector algebra, geometry, trigonometry, and calculus. This is because kinematics uses advanced mathematical principles to calculate and fully understand how the mathematical laws of motion affect different types of objects under varied circumstances. Strong reading and analytical skills as well as a basic understanding of physics and the ability to remain focused can also be helpful when entering this field of study due to the advanced level of the topic.
Structural engineering and mechanical engineering with a focus on kinematics are two common career paths for people in kinematics. Aeronautics and spacecraft are two other kinematics-based career paths that someone in kinematics could consider. Some job titles that are in the kinematics field include kinematics engineer, technology analyst, and structural engineer. Additionally, robotics is a kinematics-based career path to consider because it focuses heavily on how things move.
Mechanical engineering and advanced physics are two topics you can study that are related to kinematics. Robotics and aeronautics are two other topics you could study that are related to kinematics. Newton’s laws, gravitation, and rotational motion are also some kinematics-related topics you could study. In the health field, you could study the principles of range of motion. You could also consider the study of mechanics, including calculus, the study of energy, and the study of materials and framing. Additionally, you could choose to pair the study of kinematics with computer science with the goal of working in an IT position.
Government agencies, such as NASA, typically hire people with backgrounds in kinematics. Automotive manufacturers and airline companies also hire people who have kinematics backgrounds. Health and fitness organizations sometimes hire people with kinematics backgrounds for positions like biomechanical engineers. Manufacturers and companies that make heavy manufacturing equipment can sometimes hire people who understand advanced kinematics principles as mechanical engineers and as those who have basic kinematics experience as entry-level machine builders. Additionally, educational institutions can sometimes hire physicists who have a strong command of kinematics to fill in-class positions as professors.