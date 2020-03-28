Introduction to Basic Vibrations starts with the fundamental principle of vibrations with a single and double degree of freedom systems. These fundamental vibration systems provide a solid platform not only to understand general vibrations but also to apply or use them into simple mechanical problems.
The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) was established in 1971 by the Korean government as the nation’s first research-intensive graduate school for science, engineering and technology. It has now grown into one of the world’s best universities, delivering top notch education and research programs for undergraduate and graduate students. KAIST encourages interdisciplinary and convergent research across a wide spectrum of disciplines, as well as strong collaborations with industry and global institutions.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction
Vibrations of Linear Single-degree-of-freedom Systems 1: Concepts of resonance, effect of damping
Vibrations of Linear Single-degree-of-freedom Systems 2: Concept of transfer function; stiffness and mass
Vibrations of Linear Double-degree-of-freedom Systems 1: The relation between mode shape and frequency
Reviews
this course was very interesting but i suffer lots of problem in selection quiz option. i clicking the right answer it show it wrong. The only thing i suffer in this course .
Essential proofs have not been provided in the course. Also more reading material should have been provided. The quizzes had a few mistakes in the questions as well as in the answers.
Good explanation relating mathematical, physical and practical application, but I would still insist some more examples to be included to amplify our concept
Practical explanation of the vibrating systems and Modelling of the Single degree of freedom system and two degrees of freedom system is good.
