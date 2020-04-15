RN
Jun 1, 2020
Excellent course in foundations of vibrations with explanations for certain nuances.This is a refresher for me to dust off and get booted with the fundamentals.
PT
Apr 14, 2020
The course was very informative and the way of explanation was very clear. It gave good knowledge about 1 and 2 DOF systems, along with practical applications.
By Pranil T•
Apr 15, 2020
The course was very informative and the way of explanation was very clear. It gave good knowledge about 1 and 2 DOF systems, along with practical applications.
By Marcus S•
Nov 1, 2019
Fantastic course! I learned how to mathematically model mode shapes for simple 1DOF and 2DOF systems. The instructor was very easy to follow and very thorough.
By basanagouda p•
Apr 10, 2020
Wonderful course for basics of vibrations. helped me to learn all the basics. Thank you Course instructor who taught really well each and every point.
By srinivasan g•
May 22, 2021
A very useful course that introduces one to the fundamental concepts of vibrations of mechanical systems up to two degrees of freedom. I thoroughly enjoyed the manner in which the professor links mathematical models to physical insights and possible practical applications of the theory. While the course material is simple and easy to understand, one must do supplementary work to be able to pass the quizzes. This compels the student to do own work and refer to text books to build on the concepts taught. it is this characteristic that I totally enjoyed. Hats of to the professor for a most compelling and absorbing course.
By Shanmukha P•
Jan 22, 2021
I was very much impressed and exceeds the expectation; the way course was taught using simple and practical teaching aids. In my opinion, he is the best teacher from whom I have learned this course till date. He has taught this course out of his experience. Hence, I give EXCELLENT RATING to the Faculty.
By Ayoub S•
Jun 14, 2020
A big thanks to Mr. Yang-Hann Kim and to KAIST for this very useful course in which I was able to understand and initiate myself to vibration using theoretical bases which is mainly based on mathematics and mechanics
By Jyoti Y A•
Apr 10, 2020
excellent explaination. many basic concept are cleared with thorough explaination. concepts are explained very neatly and slowly. tests were easy to understand and checked our understanding level after each week.
By ramanathan s•
Jun 2, 2020
Excellent course in foundations of vibrations with explanations for certain nuances.This is a refresher for me to dust off and get booted with the fundamentals.
By Y S R R•
May 15, 2020
Practical explanation of the vibrating systems and Modelling of the Single degree of freedom system and two degrees of freedom system is good.
By Uche-Abba S O•
Jul 21, 2020
Really helpful, i learnt a lot thanks
i would like to request if i could get the course in its compiled pdf format to further my learning
By HANUMANTE J•
Apr 26, 2020
The course was very interactive. I learned basic fundamentals of vibrations, single degree of freedom and two degree of freedom system.
By Atishay J•
May 13, 2020
It was very informative and mesmerizing and love the way basics are explained in such a surreal way.
Thanks for you beautiful efforts
By KAVERI B•
Mar 31, 2020
Very helpful to develop ur concepts!
How to relate mathematical expression to get physical and practical meaning.
By Girish s•
May 5, 2020
Very nice and very good for giveing deep knowledge about vibration on basic topics it is very helpful foe me .
By Ashish P•
May 4, 2020
Thank you so much. This course gave some physical insights and some intuition into vibrations problems.
By RODRIGUEZ G N A•
Jul 28, 2020
Excellent course, perfect to review some topics about physics and learn more about them.
By AKSHAT S 1•
Jun 22, 2020
The way of Teaching was incredible and the explanation of the subject was crystal clear.
By Dr. B C•
Apr 25, 2020
Very Good Programme, But Week 5 video -2 is not visible in the upper part of the screen.
By MUHAMMAD N•
May 5, 2020
It was very informative and easy to follow. I will higly recommend to join this course.
By Sanchit S•
May 16, 2020
Course is very good ,easy to understand . some mistakes are there in the quiz question
By Mayank V•
Jun 14, 2020
Very Elite content of lectures and very impressive explanations of the concepts.
By Mukesh C•
Jun 21, 2020
Found it beneficial. Got some insight of 2 DOF of the system in a good approach
By ANUSHA J•
Jun 22, 2020
This course was of such a great help to learn during this pandemic thank you
By PRIYAM B•
Apr 28, 2020
It was a very very amazing course to view the physical insights of vibration.
By PRAKASH•
May 9, 2020
The Course is very very good. I highly recommend this course for every one.