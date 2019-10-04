About this Course

Intermediate Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English
Intermediate Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology(KAIST)

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Introduction

Vibration and Waves

Week 2

Acoustic Wave Equation

Week 3

Acoustic Wave Equation and its Basic Physical Measures

Week 4

Waves on a Flat Surface of Discontinuity 1

