This course introduces acoustics by using the concept of impedance. The course starts with vibrations and waves, demonstrating how vibration can be envisaged as a kind of wave, mathematically and physically. They are realized by one-dimensional examples, which provide mathematically simplest but clear enough physical insights. Then the part 1 ends with explaining waves on a flat surface of discontinuity, demonstrating how propagation characteristics of waves change in space where there is a distributed impedance mismatch.
Intro to Acoustics (Part 1)Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology(KAIST)
Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology(KAIST)
The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) was established in 1971 by the Korean government as the nation’s first research-intensive graduate school for science, engineering and technology. It has now grown into one of the world’s best universities, delivering top notch education and research programs for undergraduate and graduate students. KAIST encourages interdisciplinary and convergent research across a wide spectrum of disciplines, as well as strong collaborations with industry and global institutions.
Introduction
Vibration and Waves
You will going to learn basic concepts of vibration and waves for this week. From the vibration of string, you will be able to derive one dimensional wave equation. Then it will be explained with the concept of 'Impedance.'
Acoustic Wave Equation
Earlier part of this week, you will learn three fundamental physical measures that explain one dimensional wave equation. After that, you will briefly learn about basic concepts of acoustic intensity and energy.
Acoustic Wave Equation and its Basic Physical Measures
On this week, you will learn deeply into acoustic intensity and energy. Then you will get the concept of units of sound, or dB scale with listening to various sound. At the end, you will be able to derive the solutions of the wave equation.
Waves on a Flat Surface of Discontinuity 1
You will now learn when the waves meet on a flat surface of discontinuity. It will be explained with the mass law of wave phenomena.
Reviews
I heard something in this course which I have never heard before. The professor emphasizes on physical prospective of this course intentionally and this is very useful to describe the concept.
Very useful and explaning with real time discussions, Thank you sir
It is a very good course to introduce the basics of acoustics starting from one-dimensional cases to general 3D environments.
Totally loved this course and learnt very keen to the concepts. Looking forward to pursue next course!
