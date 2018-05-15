Learners might have learned the basic concepts of the acoustics from the ‘Introduction to Acoustics (Part 1).’ Now it is time to apply to the real situation and develop their own acoustical application. Learners will analyze the radiation, scattering, and diffraction phenomenon with the Kirchhoff –Helmholtz Equation. Then learners will design their own reverberation room or ducts that fulfill the condition they have set up.
Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology(KAIST)
The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) was established in 1971 by the Korean government as the nation’s first research-intensive graduate school for science, engineering and technology. It has now grown into one of the world’s best universities, delivering top notch education and research programs for undergraduate and graduate students. KAIST encourages interdisciplinary and convergent research across a wide spectrum of disciplines, as well as strong collaborations with industry and global institutions.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
INTRODUCTION
RADIATION
You will be going to learn breathing sphere problem, then compare with the trembling sphere problem.
K-H Equation & Baffled Piston Problem
First, you will learn Kirchhoff-Helmholtz equation, then you will adapt into the baffled circular piston problem.
DIFFRACTION AND SCATTERING
Using Kirchhoff-Helmholtz equation that you have learned last week, you will apply into diffraction and scattering problem.
EXCELLENT USEFUL COURSE FOR FACULTY AND RESEARCH SCHOLARS
A great course overall to understand the basic theory of acoustics. I have some suggestions. Quizzes need to be improved with more questions. I thought the quizzes were too easy
Part 2 was excellent! It would be nice to have reference to the text book, and also sometimes the questions in the quizzes are hard to stand because of the language.
