About this Course

20,461 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Rochester

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(5,768 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Week 1 - Introduction RC & Introduction to Electrical Circuits MB

4 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 140 min), 8 readings
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Week 2 - Acoustic Resonance RC & Electrical Circuits MB

2 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 84 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Week 3 - Some Necessary Mathematics MB & AC Circuit Analysis

2 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 148 min)
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Week 4 - AC Signals & Loudspeakers and Radiation RC

3 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 127 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM FUNDAMENTALS OF AUDIO AND MUSIC ENGINEERING: PART 1 MUSICAL SOUND & ELECTRONICS

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder