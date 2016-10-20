In this course students learn the basic concepts of acoustics and electronics and how they can applied to understand musical sound and make music with electronic instruments. Topics include: sound waves, musical sound, basic electronics, and applications of these basic principles in amplifiers and speaker design.
Fundamentals of Audio and Music Engineering: Part 1 Musical Sound & ElectronicsUniversity of Rochester
About this Course
Offered by
University of Rochester
The University of Rochester is one of the nation's leading private universities. Located in Rochester, N.Y., the University provides exceptional opportunities for interdisciplinary study and close collaboration with faculty through its unique cluster-based curriculum. Its College, School of Arts and Sciences, and Hajim School of Engineering and Applied Sciences are complemented by its Eastman School of Music, Simon School of Business, Warner School of Education, Laboratory for Laser Energetics, School of Medicine and Dentistry, School of Nursing, Eastman Institute for Oral Health, and the Memorial Art Gallery.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week 1 - Introduction RC & Introduction to Electrical Circuits MB
Introduction to oscillations and sound waves, simple oscillating systems, sound pressure, sound waves, the speed of sound, wavelength, frequency and pitch, sound pressure level, loudness, making sound, properties of musical sound versus “noise”. Electronics fundamentals - charge, current, voltage, power, resistance, Ohm’s law, DC circuits, finding currents and voltages in simple circuits.
Week 2 - Acoustic Resonance RC & Electrical Circuits MB
Reflection and absorption of sound, resonances in air columns, resonances in enclosures and rooms, diffraction and diffusion of sound, reverberation, principles of designing a good music studio. AC signals, phase and complex numbers, capacitors, inductors, transformers, impedance, AC circuits and AC circuit analysis, simple filters (high-pass, low-pass, band-pass)
Week 3 - Some Necessary Mathematics MB & AC Circuit Analysis
Transistors, vacuum tubes, opamps, amplification, power gain, single-stage amplifiers.
Week 4 - AC Signals & Loudspeakers and Radiation RC
Electric guitar electronics, pickup design, pickup placement and tone, volume control circuits, tone control circuits. Overview of a simple guitar amplifier, power supply, volume control, preamp, tone control, power amp section.
Reviews
- 5 stars74%
- 4 stars19.64%
- 3 stars3.17%
- 2 stars1.38%
- 1 star1.78%
TOP REVIEWS FROM FUNDAMENTALS OF AUDIO AND MUSIC ENGINEERING: PART 1 MUSICAL SOUND & ELECTRONICS
in depth knowledge about Acoustics and Electronics. Great Course, highly recommended !
Excellent Course. I can't wait for part 2 after this course. Thank you to instruction for sharing their experience and knowledge with us.
As a retired EE this was a fun course for me to take, but it does cover a lot of territory quickly. I really liked the more practical aspects of the course
Great course. It teaches all the fundamentals in electronic engineering and acoustic engineering and how to analyze complex systems using basic but powerful tools.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.