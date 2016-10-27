TK
Jun 23, 2020
This is a very good course for anyone who wants to learn about building speakers and amplifiers. it gives a very good foundation for many thing related to amplifier and loudspeaker building
JD
Jul 12, 2020
I loved this course. It tied together so many aspects of electrical engineering and physics. I love the theory and application coming together. I look forward to building the amplifier!
By Isaac S•
Oct 27, 2016
Absolutely Excellent Course, Fantastic teaching; I found the circuit analysis for the last two weeks really challenging (in a good way). Very glad I stuck with it and finished it.
By Luke M•
Mar 11, 2018
It's not perfect, (I'm not really sure how you could sexy up some of the math that you must know for the theory portion of the course) but it is an excellent, and free, course for people who are interested in, or need a refresher in analogue electronics.
If you've any doubt about your math and physics background, I'd STRONGLY recommend going through the Electrical Engineering pages on Khan Academy, and knowing those formulas cold before starting in on this course.
By Harrison L•
Oct 13, 2015
Need a good foundation with knowledge of calculus(integrals), electrical engineering and wave and acoustics. Not just a course to pick up for fun.
By Hari M•
Mar 10, 2018
Very good course, some of the math is a bit advanced, but the explanations are excellent. Thank you very much for this opportunity. I am eagerly waiting for the part 2!!
By Jason N•
Nov 14, 2015
While the lectures were good, this course had annoying issues, such as in-video questions asking us to refer to previously shown material (which isn't easy given the Coursera interface). A few assignment questions were also poorly formulated. The course would have really benefited from .pdf reference material, for review and elaboration of topics presented in lectures. At minimum, a list of relevant equations would have helped.
The acoustics part of the content seemed somewhat sketchy and hand-wavy; the assumptions and limitations behind the rule-of-thumb equations and models presented weren't given much weight, so I wasn't able to get a good grasp of when they were relevant*. The electronics part was more reasonable, but still suffered from some over-simplification (for example, the model of guitar pickups didn't include magnetic hysteresis).
All in all, the course was worth taking, but I think the material deserves more rigor.
*All models are wrong. But some of them are useful.
By Jonas R•
Oct 19, 2019
Would say it is a bit more than Fundamentals, but a very good course if you already knew some of the maths
By Diego B•
Sep 7, 2020
Just a starting point in order to learn something. In my opinion the course is too short. Everything is done fast and without any detail which could be usefull to really understand concepts.
By Alex S•
May 5, 2018
This is an example of the course and teachers, why students drop out. They really don't know how to teach well! At the beginning it was promised no calculus stuff required to learn this. But the lessons became so borring right away because all they show is complex math instead of showing how to create a speaker and how components work and why. The teachers conveyed nothing with math. Nobody even understand what they're talking about.
By Caleb E C•
Oct 26, 2015
Deberian de haber subtitulos en español. Tomarse el tiempo de descargar en texto en ingles y luego traducirlas es realmente incomodo, Y aparte de eso, tenemos que tomar en cuenta que los traductores en linea son malisimos.
By Ruth B•
Nov 8, 2015
The lectures are unpolished and hard to follow, especially as the captions are inaccurate. The mathematics in the course are not explained clearly.
By Rod L•
Sep 25, 2015
Lectures have very poor teaching skills.
By Aleksandar P•
Oct 27, 2017
Dear professors and dear Dave, thank you very much for this wonderful experience! I am looking forward to building and trying out the amplifier. I would only like to ask you two things, if possible: 1. would it be possible to provide the slides? 2. Would it be possible to provide more information about box building (some more pictures of specific steps)? Thank you very much!
By Nahuel C•
Jul 6, 2021
Estoy estudiando Ingeniería de Sonido en la Universidad de Tres de Febrero (Argentina). El curso abarca muchos de los contenidos que se ven en la carrera (claro está que no con la misma profundidad) explicados muy distinto. Me resultó altamente complementario a mi carrera. Considero que la forma de explicar de ambos docentes es muy buena. Muy conforme con el curso!
By Ante M•
Jun 15, 2017
The course is great for beginners or even people with a good engineering background to learn more about electroacoustics. The idea of getting the required knowledge to built an amplifier at the end of the course is rewarding and interesting. I can recommend the course but watch the videos on 1.25 speed :D
By Philippos P•
Dec 16, 2020
The course was what is sais. Profesor Boco has a grat tallent on how to pass his great knowledge to his students.
for me it was quite difficult , as my knowledge backround is more about using electronic devises than the electronic part of them.
It was a nice experience and i hade nice time studing.
By Erlie D•
Oct 21, 2016
I enjoyed all the lessons and discussions. The whole course was a great experience which eventually enhanced my knowledge and developed new skills. It is my first time to be in an online course but I could say that it is worth experiencing. Its so epic to complete the course. 5 stars men!
By Edgar A S G•
Dec 18, 2016
It is a great course, and you learn with very simple approaches to all the different circuits and physical phenomena explained. Would be useful to have a summary sheet with all formulas used for calculating the dimensions of a cabinet, as it can be very useful in the future. Thank you!
By Scott H H•
Mar 10, 2018
Very practical course that combines mathematical and engineering theory with hands-on, real-world examples, hardware, and software. I would highly recommend this course to anyone interested in how mechanical and electrical systems apply to music engineering.
By Selemon N•
Mar 12, 2021
It is a very helpful course to start designing speaker cabinets and driver circuits (amplifiers, filters....) and different tone, volume, and gains control circuits for Guitar and other musical instruments.
Thank you very much!
By Максим О В•
Nov 14, 2020
Информацию доступно преподносят. Часто проводят аналогии с более простыми примерами. Тест который есть в каждом видео-уроке или конце этого урока помогает легче усвоить материал и запомнить важные формулы.
By Andrew K•
Sep 20, 2015
Good course. I enjoyed watching the lectures, especially from Bocco. The quizzes were also very representative of the course materials. Thanks for a good learning experience.
By Renato G•
Apr 18, 2017
Curso muito Bom! Completo com diversos assuntos interessantes para quem é músico e se interessa pela parte técnica. Uma boa revisão para os engenheiros eletrônicos!
By Felipe M D•
Jan 20, 2017
It's a great course!! Both teachers explain everything in a very clear way!! It's really the starting point for those who want to follow the audio engineering path.