This course introduces students to the basic components of electronics: diodes, transistors, and op amps. It covers the basic operation and some common applications.
Introduction to ElectronicsGeorgia Institute of Technology
About this Course
Offered by
Georgia Institute of Technology
The Georgia Institute of Technology is one of the nation's top research universities, distinguished by its commitment to improving the human condition through advanced science and technology.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction and Review
Learning Objectives: 1. Review syllabus and procedures of this course. 2. Review concepts from linear circuit theory to aid in understanding material covered in this course.
Op Amps Part 1
Learning Objectives: 1. Develop an understanding of the operational amplifier and its applications. 2. Develop an ability to analyze op amp circuits.
Op Amps Part 2
Learning Objectives: 1. Examine additional operational amplifier applications. 2. Examine filter transfer functions.
Diodes Part 1
Learning Objectives: 1. Develop an understanding of the PN junction diode and its behavior. 2. Develop an ability to analyze diode circuits.
Reviews
TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO ELECTRONICS
Great Course! However sometimes I feel the course is too theoretical, too much complicated formaula, and not too much explanation on the practical side, or applications.
I liked the practice questions very much. They are quite challenging for an electronic students and so useful for competative exams for electronic students.
This is a great course. I learned and refreshed a lot of things from this course, Thank you Georgia Tech University, and Thank you very much Dr.Ferri and Dr.Robinsion.
This course is perfect for leaning basics of electronics and i really enjoyed a lot. Both the faculty is very supporting , and i also learned so many practical knowledge.
