This course explains how to analyze circuits that have alternating current (AC) voltage or current sources. Circuits with resistors, capacitors, and inductors are covered, both analytically and experimentally. Some practical applications in sensors are demonstrated.
Module 1: AC Circuit Analysis
This module describes how to analyze circuits with sinusoidal inputs
Module 2: Frequency Reponse
Module 3: Filters
Module 4: Power
A good introductory the basics of Electrical Engineering dealing more on the AC side and briefly applying tansformers
The course was really challenging and it helped me a lot learn more about linear circuits. Usage of appropriate tools helped me to learn more about this course.
this is really great course with clear and simple description and i used it to refresh my information
It was a nice analytical session of lecturers, brushed up my knowledge and gave me an insight.
