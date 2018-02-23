About this Course

13,013 recent views
Intermediate Level
Approx. 28 hours to complete
English
Instructors

Offered by

Georgia Institute of Technology

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

12 hours to complete

Module 1: AC Circuit Analysis

12 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 72 min), 3 readings, 21 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Module 2: Frequency Reponse

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 55 min)
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Module 3: Filters

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 40 min)
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Module 4: Power

5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 88 min)

