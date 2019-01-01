Dr. Joy Harris is the Director of the Engineering for Social Innovation Center at the Georgia Institute of Technology (GA Tech) in Atlanta, GA. She is also an academic faculty member in the School of Electrical and Computer Engineering at GA Tech. In addition to teaching electrical engineering courses, she provides opportunities for engineering students in any discipline to use their technical skillsets for positive social impact. Dr. Harris is also the Chief Technical Officer of a boutique educational consulting firm that specializes in providing educational content for disabled students. Dr. Harris has published several peer-reviewed research papers; she served as chief editor of the book, Cardiac Defibrillation – Prediction, Prevention and Management of Cardiovascular Arrhythmic Events; she was an editor and contributor of an industry trade magazine; and she published an electronics industry market research report. At present, Dr. Harris conducts research in engineering education and has recent publications in IEEE Frontiers in Education and the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development (ASCD) Express. Dr. Harris is a Leadership Fellow and a leadership coach at GA Tech. She was selected as a 2015 – 2016 Teaching Fellow. She serves on the Board of Advisers for Enterprise 2 Empower, an organization that cultivates and provides resources for social enterprises. Dr. Harris is also a faculty advisor for the GA Tech chapter of Engineers without Borders. Prior to joining GA Tech, Dr. Harris worked as a Senior Packaging Engineering at Intel in Phoenix, AZ. At Intel, she helped design and manufacture Intel processors for smart phones and tablets. She also managed million dollar corporate social responsibility projects. Before Intel, Dr. Harris was a consultant for Exponent Engineering and Scientific Consulting group in Phoenix, AZ and for American Competitiveness Institute in Philadelphia, PA. Dr. Harris received a Bachelors in mathematics from Spelman College and a Bachelors in electrical engineering from GA Tech. She earned her Masters and Ph.D. in electrical engineering at Princeton University, and she is currently working towards an MBA at GA Tech. She has a wonderful husband of 14 years and two amazing children, ages 8 and 4.