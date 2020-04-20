This course explains how to analyze circuits that have direct current (DC) current or voltage sources. A DC source is one that is constant. Circuits with resistors, capacitors, and inductors are covered, both analytically and experimentally. Some practical applications in sensors are demonstrated.
Linear Circuits 1: DC AnalysisGeorgia Institute of Technology
About this Course
Offered by
Georgia Institute of Technology
The Georgia Institute of Technology is one of the nation's top research universities, distinguished by its commitment to improving the human condition through advanced science and technology.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Module 1: Introduction
This module reviews background material from physics on the basic properties of electricity and electrical circuits.
Module 2
The module describes some basic principles used in circuit analysis.
Module 3
This module demonstrates physical resistive circuits and introduces several systematic ways to solve circuit problems.
Module 4
This module introduces additional methods for analyzing circuit problems and how resistors are used in sensors.
Reviews
- 5 stars69.92%
- 4 stars20.02%
- 3 stars6.72%
- 2 stars1.44%
- 1 star1.87%
TOP REVIEWS FROM LINEAR CIRCUITS 1: DC ANALYSIS
This course helps me a lot to understand remaining subjects in electrical and electronics engineering.
Good course. I only gave 4 stars because some problems or quizzes has typo or answers are incorrect and until now not corrected.
The course is very good, the teachers are excelent, now I understand everyghing better. There are some problems with the answers wrong
Teaching is very good. Examples are very good . In basic electronics, I learned a lot specially in DC analysis. Thank you.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.