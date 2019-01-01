Dr. Bonnie H. Ferri is a Professor and the Associate Chair for Undergraduate Affairs in the School of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Georgia Tech. She received the B.S degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Notre Dame in 1981, the M.S. degree in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering from Princeton University in 1984, and the Ph.D. degree in Electrical Engineering from Georgia Tech in 1988. Dr. Ferri’s research concentrates on embedded computing, embedded control systems, and engineering education. She has won several research awards including the NSF Presidential Young Investigator Award and the 2004 Best Paper Award from the IEEE Control Systems Magazine. She has co-authored a junior-level textbook and has written a number of papers on engineering education, especially with regard to hands-on education. She is the recipient of the IEEE Education Society Harriet B. Rigas Award in 2007, and she has received several Georgia Tech campus-wide awards for her teaching, mentoring, outreach, and leadership activities.