Sep 19, 2020
It's quite tough and hard actually, but if you commit I'm sure you can get along with it, and don't worry they'll give you a lot of exercise to make sure that you've already understood the concepts.
Nov 7, 2019
The course was really challenging and it helped me a lot learn more about linear circuits. Usage of appropriate tools helped me to learn more about this course.
By Zihao W•
Jan 1, 2020
This course is not very easy, there are so many materials to be presented, and also equations and methods, but if you do put efforts in it, you will get most out of it.
By jathin g•
Nov 8, 2019
By Mayank G•
Aug 8, 2020
This course gives the incite towards the analysis of circuits with respect to alternating sources. The whole course if nicely presented and is a much better package than the part one of the series. Highly recommended.
By Anastasia F G A•
Aug 17, 2020
Es un excelente curso, muy explicativo, me sirvió de mucho como complemento a una asignatura que tengo en la carrera de Ingeniería en Electricidad.
Buenos profesores, se entiende bien lo que quieren decir.
By Mr. G M•
May 3, 2020
This course provides basic and essential knowledge of Ac fundamentals. Design and analysis of Network filters using bode plots is awesome.Overall a good course to strengthen our skills electric circuits
By 邱上祐•
Dec 7, 2019
A good elementary course for those who are interested in circuit, clear and good explain from the lectures and useful exams and quiz. One thing for suggested might be provided the details of the exams.
By Muhammad Y A•
Sep 20, 2020
By David W•
Mar 29, 2020
I really enjoyed this refresher. This particular class has very few errors and does a really great job explaining the topics. The quizzes are particularly short--more homework problems would be useful, I think. Really appreciate the time and effort that went into making this class and allowing it to be public. Thank you!
By Nikolas A G•
Jan 3, 2021
Great course, made me remember somethings related to filters and ac circuits in general I had in high school, as well as learning entirely new subjects with a focus on exercises.
By Prangon C•
Jun 26, 2020
This course is very helpful to the students like us.I have learnt different topics which wasn't learnt perviousl...Highly Recommended
By SIVA P P•
Aug 27, 2020
Dear Madam, please provide the solutions for the assignment questions for knowing the method of solving you approach. Thank You
By Srinivasa R V•
May 24, 2020
EXCELLENT ....... I HAVE LEARNED SOME KEY IMPORTANT CONCEPTS IN LINEAR CIRCUITS-2..... THOSE CONCEPTS ARE VERY ESSENTIALS.
By DANGETI S C 1•
Mar 28, 2020
this course helps really well to improve my overall skills and my knowledge about the theory involved in this subject
By K,Viswa S•
Jun 21, 2020
It is a basic course for all the circuit branches.It is a very good course for those who want to start from basics.
By Anandraj•
Oct 21, 2020
Nicely designed module quizzes by which we were more confidant on the concepts taught. Overall course awesome.
By khaled a•
Feb 24, 2018
this is really great course with clear and simple description and i used it to refresh my information
By SUVIGYA S 1•
Mar 8, 2020
I am unemployed and love to have the certificate for my CV but i am unable to pay for it please help
By AUROBINDO G•
Oct 14, 2020
It was a nice analytical session of lecturers, brushed up my knowledge and gave me an insight.
By Abraham D C•
Apr 1, 2021
I really liked the course and I'm very thankful for always bringing the best academic quality
By rayapati m•
Mar 23, 2020
Very useful course..
Hard to solve...
At the end u will become master of this course.......
By Tanay A•
Jun 4, 2020
I am highly impressed by the teaching methodologies adopted by the trainers.
Thanks a lot
By MOIZ S K 1•
Jun 6, 2020
Excellent course to revise once learned and also gain extra knowledge to help in future
By ANSH A 1•
Jun 5, 2020
Amazing course. It helped me learn a lot and also understand the concepts for my exams.
By SUSHIL Y•
Jun 9, 2020
Quite tough course. BUt if you do it you will get your various concepts boosts up.
By Hitesh K•
Nov 6, 2019
It was quite good. I have learned some new concepts other than the general topics.