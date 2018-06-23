PT
Jul 2, 2019
This was a great refresher course for me! I took ECE 3040 on campus during the summer of 2012 but it was fast paced and couldn't get much into applications... this course did and I'm thankful!
Oct 13, 2018
Electronics is one of the hard to learn subjects using internet. I am studying computer science and I could not find good introduction course for electronics except this. Thank you!
By Kevin K•
Jun 23, 2018
No support, the info in the quizzes are not covered in the videos, there are prerequisites, calculus being one, that is not covered in the syllabus, questions go for months without being answered.Please remove this course from the site and replace it with one that is supported.
By Adrian-Ted R•
Feb 28, 2019
I thought this was an Intro course? There was no intro and I was quickly overwhelmed with electrical jargon. There needs to be an intro to this intro.
By Maximus G•
Jan 3, 2020
Not an intro. It's a review. So if you want to have a beginner introduction to this topic, this course is not indicated.
By Anteneh G T•
Feb 8, 2020
Thank you professors, you organized a very nice course. It is really a nice starter for people like me from a different background than electronics or electrical engineering.
By Thomas D•
Dec 21, 2017
Course lists no pre-requisites but assumes a solid understanding of physics.
By Harisha R S•
Aug 26, 2020
This is a beautiful course. Be the end of the course you would definitely get confidence with the basics of electronics and once complicated circuits would look so easy to unravel.
By Deborah T•
May 15, 2020
I was under the impression that this was an intro to electronics but this is what my coworker took in his 6th year of college not as a beginner. This is way out of my league, but thank you.
By Paul G T•
Jul 3, 2019
By Shatakshi S•
Dec 9, 2018
This course introduces us to the basics of electronics and is an excellent course. I would recommend EC students to go through this course since it will help them a lot.
By Joao P D M•
Apr 19, 2017
Considering that it is a introductory course of just 7 weeks I consider that it achieved its goal. Don't expect a deep explanation about the physics of the devices and complicated circuits. If it is you first time learning electronics it will help understand the basic concepts and I recommend it. If you want to remember some basic concepts I recommend it too, but if want to learn more advanced topics like high frequency response of an amplifier, communication circuits, cascode, differential and operational amplifiers this is not a course to you.
By 湖上骑士•
Jul 12, 2019
It is a good course for beginners.
By Pier P P•
Apr 5, 2018
In my opinion is necessary have more course material to allow students go deeper. I used a lot of extra resources to pass weekly tests.
I found very interesting of all topics but I suggest made more practical example in order to made easy to understand practical aspects
By BOLLA P•
May 8, 2020
i have 12 years teaching experience, your teaching style is extraordinary, i am referring many text books, but madam gave excellent definition of diode simple way. rabison describe excellent way of Ac and DC analysis of transistor. never seen before this type of tough questions. but very very tough questions i was practiced .
thank you Dr. Ferri and Dr.Robinson
By Mayank G•
Jun 23, 2020
Great course to learn the basics of electronics. It covers all the basic devices and components used to create electronic circuits with in depth analysis of how they work. By the end you would be able to analyse electronic circuits and be able to obtain the circuit parameters with ease. 10/10 would heavily recommend to anyone planning to enroll.
By Divyansh A•
Aug 30, 2017
Very well explained...lucid yet challenging. I would suggest you introduce a bonus module of explaining the derivation the Small AC signal analysis of MOSFET switches and BJTs, as it was taken for granted and regurgitated directly in the quizzes. The quizzes are challenging, but just the right level of difficulty to test beginners. Great course!
By Samed K•
Oct 14, 2018
By EPURI C•
Mar 25, 2019
This course is very useful to learn basics of electronics. Assignments and quiz examinations are some tricky , so it increases our analytical skills.
By M L S•
Feb 6, 2019
I have learnt lot of new things . Thanks to both Instructors
By Yash R•
Mar 24, 2019
This course gives a very good start in the field of electronics.
By Rizwan K•
Apr 5, 2021
I remember taking this course 20 years ago and the equivalent name was introduction to industrial electronics something to that affect and it was a very loaded course for 4 months. Lot of calculations involved. I'm brushing up my knowledge in electrical engineering and this is the first course i took with Coursera. Comparatively speaking this course can be made more challenging and I think it can be made as challenging as the ones offered by top universities in North America. And probably students can be advised to take DC and AC circuits first before taking this course. I like the way both the professors have explained the details thank you to both of them. I'm very proud that we have a platform where we can improve our skills that's why just to reiterate this course can be made more challenging.
By Tejdeep G•
May 15, 2020
This is a great Course for someone who want to start to learn about electronics , So for someone who just wants to brush up the basics. I was looking for a course to brush up the some of my basics in electronics . Forums were helpful, when u are stuck up at a problem and needed some help there was always someone or some forum which discusses about the details. Detailed solution are provided once you have solved the quizes. Dr Ferri and Robinson's teaching is pretty good. Especially the way Dr. Robinson , teaches about the applications and solving the problems after Madam Ferri teaches about basics and intial overview.
I am looking for somemore advanced courses for them.
By Catherine T•
Jun 26, 2020
Yes, the journey was fantastic!
When I started the course, I thought that, the name introduction to electronics indicates only introduction, I can just refresh the concepts and complete the course in short time. But as I started solving my assignments and quizzes, I realized that the University had made it to the highest standards. Every quiz improved my analytical skills and my confidence levels. I enjoyed being in the discussion forms and connecting with my peers. Thank you Course Era and Georgia Institute of Technology for bringing out such a wonderful course which covers everything in Electronics.
By Adityaa C•
Jun 26, 2021
The Introduction To Electronics, offered by Georgia Tech, is an excellent course on transistors and other basic electronic components. You do need to know some basic concepts to solve the practice questions, but the videos explain the content in detail. The instructors describe the topics concisely yet effectively, and I rarely had to re-watch a video. A tip would be to go through the formulae once before each weekly quiz. The provided slides for each week were very helpful too. All in all, this course is an excellent choice if you're interested in electronics, or simply want a taste of the electronic world.
By 潘天诗•
Dec 28, 2018
i would like to say that I am really appreciate Georgia Tech to offer me such a chance to have a good review and have a better entry point to reexamine the concepts of electronics devices.
I started form DC analysis , AC analysis, and at the end of Nov started to learn 'Introduction to Electronics' , the course material is easy to understand and professors also combine the theory with lab facility and day to day application. and In forum, they are willing to help us solving homework.
Thanks Georgia tech, Dr Ferri and Dr Robinson.
By Prashant T•
Aug 16, 2020
I thought this course was a good way to come back to what I studied in college twenty years ago. Through the 7 modules, it holds your hand through basics of electronics (components, circuits and elementary circuit analysis) to set one on the path of further learning. There are 6 to 7 lecture videos of 10 to 15 minutes each in every module and a liberal offering of mid-video questions, practice questions and end-of-module quizzes. All thoroughly enjoyable and effective tools of instruction. Thank you for putting this together.